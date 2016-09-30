WEEKEND PREVIEW: Daniels out to match a 100 year old club record in the FA Cup

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury is not thinking about how close his side are to making a piece of club history in the FA Cup, despite them ebing just two wins away from the first round proper.
The Daniels reached the equivalent of the first round more than 100 years ago when there were fewer rounds in the competition, but they’ve never officially been in a draw alongside Football League clubs.
Tomorrow (October 1), Drury’s side travel to Northern Counties East League Premier Division side AFC Mansfield, who play a level lower than the Daniels, in the third round of qualifying for the historic trophy.
Drury is not taking Mansfield lightly. He said: “They are a very expensively assembled side.
“They have got lots of players in there I know from Conference North football with the likes of Ryan Williams, Jason White in goal and that lad Gary Bradshaw up front, scoring lots and lots of goals, and they will know all about us because they were watching us on Tuesday night.”
Stamford, who have lost striker Sam Mulready to higher-level St Neots this week, beat Bedworth United 3-2 in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South on Tuesday, scoring in the 92nd minute through Ryan Robbins, adding to goals from Lee Beeson and Ollie Brown-Hill.
That was just a second win for Daniels who can see local rival Spalding United disappearing into the distance at the top of the table.
Tulips are four points clear after scoring twice late on to beat bottom club Rugby 3-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Tuesday with goals from Cenk Acer, Brad Wells and Rees Longville-Daley.
Spalding travel to mid-table Chasetown tomorrow.
United Counties Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports host Leicester Nirvana at PSL (3pm) boosted by the decision of star striker Avelino Vieira to rebuff a transfer approach from higher-level St Neots.
Second-placed Holbeach United, who are three points behind Sports, entertain Desborough.
Blackstones have boosted their ailing Division One squad by picking up four players, Craig Hill, Adam Piergianni, Jack Bates and ex-Posh player Daniel French, from the defunct Whittlesey Athletic UCL club. French will also help coach the team.
Blackstones entertain Lutterworth tomorrow.
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 1
FA CUP
Third Round Qualifying
AFC Mansfield v Stamford.
EVO STIK LEAGUE
Division One South
Chasetown v Spalding Utd.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Holbeach United v Desborough Town
Kirby Muxloe v Yaxley
Northampton ON Chenecks v Deeping Rangers
Northampton Sileby Rangers v Huntingdon Town
Peterborough Northern Star v Newport Pagnell Town
Peterborough Sports v Leicester Nirvana
Wellingborough Town v Wisbech Town.
Division One
Blackstones v Lutterworth Athletic
Bourne Town v Rushden and Higham United.
THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One
March Town v Cornard United.
Wisbech St Mary v Braintree.