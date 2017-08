Holbeach went to the top of the United Counties League Premier Division last night (August 30) with a 3-1 win over Yaxley at Carter’s Park.

After a goalless first half, the Tigers took the lead on 48 minutes through George Zuerner and then substitute Charley Sanders scored twice (70mins and 82mins) to wrap it up.

Holbeach are two points clear of Leicester Nirvana and Daventry Town.