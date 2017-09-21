UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE CUP: Stones and Holbeach both advance

Holbeach and Blackstones both made their way through to the third round of the United Counties League Cup last night (September 20).

Stones beat Division One rivals Huntingdon Town 4-1 at home while Holbeach won by the same scoreline against visitors Sleaford Town in all-Premier Division tie.

Stones needed extra-time to progress. It was 1-1 after 90 minutes and Stones hit the back of the net three times in extra-time.

Liam Harrold scored an equaliser for Stones just before half-time and in extra time Danny Barker, Jones De Sousa and Harrold again were on target.

Huntingdon picked up eight yellow cards and had Ruben Rey and Christian Le sent off.

Holbeach scorers were Mitchell Griffiths, Lewis Leckie, William Bird and George Zuerner.

Stones will now face Peterborough Northern Star in the next round.