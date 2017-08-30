UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE CUP: Star through but they leave it late

Peterborough Northern Star progressed to the second round of the United Counties League Cup last night (August 29) with a late show against Kirby Muxloe at Chestnut Avenue.

They won it 3-2 with a goal in the second period of extra-time by Matthew Barber, who finished with aplomb after a great counter-attack by Zak Munton.

And Star also left it late in normal time to grab their equaliser with Connor Pilbeam making it 2-2 in the fifth minute of time added on.

Earlier Craig Rook scored Star’s first equaliser in the 44th minute when Kirby Muxloe failed to clear from a free-kick.

Star will meet the winners of the Blackstones v Huntingdon tie in the next round.

Elsewhere in the cup, Bourne lost 3-0 at home to Harrowby Town.

In the Premier Division last night the Boston Town v Deeping Rangers game ended goalless while Wisbech were beaten 3-1 at Eynesbury Rovers.