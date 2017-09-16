UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE: Brilliant Blackstones on cloud nine, hat-trick for Bourne, Star share six goals, Tigers, Fenman and Cuckoos all win

Blackstones delivered a brillaint display to smash Oakham United in Division One of the United Counties League today (September 16).

Andy Lodge’s stars smashed nine goals without reply to arrest a mini-slide of three successive defeats in all competitions.

Sam Wilson scores to make it 3-3 for Peterborough Northern Star against Sileby. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Eight different players - including one from Oakham - scored the goals with Liam Harrold netting twice.

Bourne are moving nicely up the league. They’ve won three gamnes in a row - two in the league - following a 2-0 success over Long Buckby at the Abbey Lawns. Jordan Avis and Jezz Goldson-Williams scored the goals.

Holbeach United continue to carry the local flag in the Premier Division. They are fifth with five wins from seven matches after seeing off Wellingborough Whitworth in a fiesty game at Carter’s Park.

George Zuerner shot the Tigers ahead before the visitors equalised. Joe Smith was sent off for serious foul play on the half hour for the home side.

Conor Murphy (right) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Sileby. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

But the visitors also saw a man sent off in the second-half before Lewis Leckie grabbed a 78th-minute winner with a cracking finish from a tight angle.

Wisbech Town are up to ninth after winning for the second time in two outings under new boss Gary Setchell. Kieran Hamilton claimed the only goal of the match at Rothwell Corinthians to the relif of Josh Ford who had failed to convert a fifth minute penalty for the Fenmen.

Connor Pilbeam. Zak Munton and Sam Wilson scored the goals as Peterborough Northern Star fought out a 3-3 draw at the Branch Bros Stadium with Sileby.

Rangers, while Yaxley crushed St Andrews 5-0 away from home as Dan Cotton and Tom Waumsley scored twice apiece.

Star have re-signed James Hill-Seekings from Yaxley.

RESULTS

Saturday. September 16

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach 2 (Leckie, Zuerner), Wellingborough Whitworth 1; Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Pilbeam, Munton, Wilson), Northampton Sileby Rangers 3; Rothwell Corinthians 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Hamilton); St Andrews 0, Yaxley 5 (Waumsley 2, Cotton 2, Saunders).

Division One: Blackstones 9 (Harrold 2, Papworth, Ginty, Barker, Pell, De Sousa, Buttery, og), Oakham 0; Bourne 2 (Avis, Goldson-Williams), Long Buckby 0; Huntingdon 0, Raunds Town 1.