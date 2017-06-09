UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE AWARDS: Double delight for Sports, Star and Deeping

Four local clubs will receive awards at the ChromaSport United Counties League annual meeting at Yaxley FC on June 21 (8pm).

Runaway Premier Division champions Peterborough Sports, Deeping Rangers and Peterborough Northern Star will each pick up two awards with Yaxley FC receiving one.

Sports manager Jimmy Dean will collect the Manager of the Year prize for the second year running and Sports will also receive the Highest Aggregate of Goals Trophy.

Deeping Rangers have won the Adminsitrator of the Year and the Groundsman of the Year trophies thanks to the efforts of Austin Goldsmith and David Holmes respectively.

Northern Star will get a Fair Play reward and the Programme of the Year prize with Yaxley taking the Respect Award.

AWARD WINNERS

40 Years’ Service to the League: John Walker

Fair Play Award Premier/Division One: Stewart & Lloyds AFC

Fair Play Award Reserve Team: Lutterworth Athletic Reserves

£100 Cheque for Fair Play Award: Peterborough Northern Star FC

Hospitality Award (Marked by Referees) - Oadby Town FC

Hospitality Award (Marked by Clubs) - Potton United FC

£100 Cheque for Hospitality Award - Potton United FC

Highest Aggregate of Goals Trophy - Peterborough Sports FC

Manager of the Year - Jimmy Dean of Peterborough Sports FC

Administrator of the Year - Austin Goldsmith of Deeping Rangers FC

Eric Evans Award to Referee of the Year - Oliver Mackey

Respect Award - Yaxley FC

Groundsman Award - Winner David Holmes of Deeping Rangers FC

Groundsman Award - Runners-Up Mick Bogusz and Karl Humber of Yaxley FC

Jeremy Biggs Programme of the Year Award - Peterborough Northern Star FC