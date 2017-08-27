UCL ROUND-UP: Goals galore as Cuckoos fly to a first victory

Free-scoring Yaxley stormed to a first United Counties League Premier Division win of the season yesterday (August 26).

The Cuckoos took their goal tally to 13 in two games by putting Northampton side ON Chenecks to the sword with an 8-1 success at In2itive Park - not bad for a side without their leading scorer of the last two seasons, Dan Cotton.

Matt Sparrow followed up a hat-trick in an FA Cup triumph against Harborough the previous weekend with an early opener before Joe Butterworth doubled the Yaxley advantage.

ON Chenecks halved their arrears when keeper Ollie Sutton completely misjudged a corner, but Yaxley had the match won by half-time.

Jack Saunders, Josh Pike and Teddy Haime - with his first goal for the club - all struck before the visitors were reduced to 10 men following a stamp on Sparrow.

A low-key second half unsurprisingly followed, but Yaxley burst back into scoring form in the closing stages as substitute James Hill-Seekings tapped in and Pike tucked away a penalty before Bradlee Page climbed off the bench to make a goalscoring debut.

One goal was enough for Holbeach to preserve their position at the top of the early-season standings with victory at Oadby.

The breakthrough for the unbeaten Tigers came with nine minutes to go courtesy of a deflected Will Bird effort.

Northern Star drew 1-1 against Desborough in another Premier Division clash.

Two local teams followed up FA Cup heroics with UCL KO Cup disappointments.

Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town both claimed higher-level scalps in the former competition in recent days - but they both fell at the first hurdle in the latter yesterday.

Wisbech were beaten 3-1 by Division One side Potton after levelling early in the second half through Jon Fairweather.

Deeping suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of fellow Premier Division side Cogenhoe in the opening round. Scott Coupland hit a late consolation for the locals from the penalty spot.

Blackstones fared better as they made progress with a 4-1 success at Bugbrooke in an all-Division One tie. Scott Ginty, Jake Pell, Joe Papworth and Matt Carter hit the goals.

Jezz Goldson-Williams’ third goal in two games earned Bourne a point in Division One.

The striker continued a fine start to his second spell as a Wakes player with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Lutterworth Town at the Abbey Lawns.

Pinchbeck shared four goals with Rushden & Higham at the same level. Corey Kingston hit the opener and Liam Ogden bagged an equaliser with a classy free-kick in a match in which both teams had a man sent off following a first-half flashpoint.

Pinchbeck player Tom Brooks saw red for his reaction following a poor challenge by visiting man Aaron Cormack, who was also dismissed.

March Town are fast becoming Thurlow Nunn League First Division draw specialists.

A 2-2 deadlock at Diss yesterday was the fourth time the Hares have shared the spoils in their opening six games.

David Jackson and Toby Allen twice put March ahead only for the hosts to equalise on both occasions.

Dale Parnell and Jack Friend struck as Wisbech St Mary beat Cornard 2-1 at that level to continue their good start to the campaign.