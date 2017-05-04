TRIBUTE: Pride in Peterborough Sports after an incredible campaign

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean has reflected on another great season with tremendous pride.

Sports picked up a second trophy on Tuesday when beating Deeping Rangers 2-1 in the final of the Hinchingbrooke Cup courtesy of a spectacular winning goal from Mark Jones. The teams had finished first and second in the United Counties Premier Division.

Successful Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

That’s six trophies in two seasons for Sports under Dean. The team, who will play at step four level for the first time next season, have also compiled an amazing set of statistics, including . . .

* 26 league games unbeaten since losing at Eynesbury on October 29, 2016 beating club record 23 set last season.

* 46 home league games unbeaten since Dec 1, 2014. 45 have been won!

* 150 league goals beating club best of 140 set last year. Most in the country (Top 10 levels) beating FA Vase finalists Cleethorpes Town by four.

* Total of 250 goals beat 194 set last year.

* Most points - 112, beating club record 99 set last year and most in the country beating Hartley Witney by one. Highest this century in the UCL and probably a record.

* Highest average home attendance of 105 beating 82 last year.

* First team to win UCL Division One and Premier Divisions back-to-back.

* Reached fourth round of FA Vase for the first time.

“We have put together an impressive record over the last two seasons,” Dean said. “We should be very proud of what we have achieved.

“I’m not entirely surprised as we have good players playing in a system that suits them. The chairman set us a challenge of a top six finish which I always felt we would exceed.

“There have been disappointments along the way. We fielded a weakened team in the UCL Cup and got punished and we should have got even further in the FA Vase.

“It was great to finish with a cup final win though.

“There’s a huge challenge ahead next season, but it’s one we will embrace.”