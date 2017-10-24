TONIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Sports hoping to bounce back

Have your say

Peterborough Sports will be looking to make home advantage count and bounce back from a disappointing Saturday result when they entertain Alvechurch in Evo-Stik Division One South tonight (October 24).

The city side went down 1-0 at next-to-bottom Gresley on Saturday after conceding as early as the fourth minute.

It was only the second win of the season for the Derbyshire side.

Sports, who are 15th in the table, won’t find it easy tonight though against a side who are fourth in the table.

There are two Hinchingbrooke Cup first round ties tonight involving local teams.

Deeping Rangers visit Northampton Sileby Rangers while the other is a juicy local derby between Yaxley and Netherton United at In2itive Park (7.45pm).

Bourne Town entertain Sleaford Town in a Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final.