Sports hoping to build on their fine start with an FA Cup upset

Peterborough Sports are out to cause an FA Cup shock on Saturday - by beating a team who once faced Posh in front of more than 30,000 people in the famous competition.

Jimmy Dean’s unbeaten men entertain higher-level Stafford Rangers in a tasty first qualifying round tie at PSL, 3pm.

More action from Mondays Stamford v Peterborough Sports game.

And while it might not attract the sort of attendance that their opponents’ 1975 date with Posh did, Dean would no doubt happily settle for the same outcome as their fellow city club managed at the Victoria Ground, in Stoke, all those years ago when beating Rangers 2-1.

Dean said: “It would be nice if we could manage another success for the city, wouldn’t it?

“We’ll certainly give it our best shot, but there is absolutely no pressure on the lads.

“We know Stafford will be a big, strong side and that they’re spending money to challenge for promotion in their league.

“Playing a higher-level team in the FA Cup is something to enjoy. We’ll make sure we leave nothing out there on the pitch and what will be, will be.”

Sports are no strangers to playing Step 3 opposition in the FA Cup. They took Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin to a replay two seasons ago and also played well in defeat against Evo-Stik League Premier Division outfit Stourbridge, who went on to reach the third round proper, last season.

Stafford play in the same section as Stourbridge and their squad features a former Posh player in defender Exodus Geohaghon.

Sports are one level further down the non-league ladder - and they’ve enjoyed a fine start to their debut campaign in Evo-Stik League Division One South.

Two wins and two draws have earned eight points out of a possible 12 with Dean’s tight side only conceding one league goal to date despite being plagued by injuries.

They beat Bedworth United last Saturday when late goals from substitutes Mark Jones and Cameron Gow (his first for the club) earned a 2-0 success at PSL.

That was followed by a Bank Holiday Monday derby deadlock at Stamford AFC when Sports had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Jones fluffed a last-gasp penalty. Josh Moreman hit their equaliser in the first half at the Zeeco Stadium.

“It’s always disappointing to miss a penalty, but it would have been daylight robbery if we had nicked the win,” admitted Dean.

“It was great to be involved in a big game like that, in front of more than 500 people.

“Managing at Stamford is another thing ticked off the bucket list in non-league football for me and I was pleased to see the boys come from behind and keep our unbeaten start going.

“I would gladly have taken four points if offered them ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and that’s what we managed.”

Sports have another home fixture on Tuesday when entertaining Cleethorpes Town, who currently boast a 100 per-cent league record.

n There’s a Saturday derby at Division One South level when Stamford AFC entertain Spalding United in a league clash with both teams having already bowed out of the FA Cup.