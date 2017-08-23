SPECIAL OFFER: Pay what you want to watch leading city club

Peterborough Northern Star’s United Counties Premier Division match against Desborough Town on Saturday (August 26. 3pm) has been designated a promotional ‘pay what you want game’.

It’s an attempt by the club to promote their excellent facilities at the Branch Bros Stadium on Chestnut Avenue and to increase their attendances.

Club director Rob Zirolo explained: “Teams both locally and nationally have tried this before so we at PNS wanted to see how we fare while looking to promote the club and around the city as much as we possibly can.

“As a community club, we rely on the supporters and members to sustain and improve the club and its facilities. So, if people want to they can come and watch a game of football on Saturday, pay what they like, bring the family, create a good atmosphere and hopefully enjoy it enough to return whenever Star are at home and Posh aren’t playing or are away.

“Those who visit us will see how much we look to promote all aspects and areas of the club. We have men’s first and reserve teams who play in the United Counties League as well as our midweek U18 team who play in the Thurlow Nunn League.

“This season the ladies team have come back on board and are now fully aligned with the club, and with that we have also created a ladies reserve side and may look to further expand into a girls section for junior female sides in future. Our youth and junior sides continue to expand with boys teams in age ranges from U7 through to U18 which are aided by our Saturday morning clubs (for school years reception to Year 2) and Futsal (for school years 2 to 5).

“For our level we have good facilities and it’s not just about the football as we have a nice clubhouse with a fully stocked bar and a projector screen showing Sky Sports.

“For this game we are also offering those who attend free entry in a prize draw for new PS4 video games DiRT 4 & F1 2017. To enter it will just be a case of leaving your name and contact details at the bar in the clubhouse”.

If anyone has any queries about this promotional game, any area of the club or are interested in coming on board to gain experience at a non-league football club then Peterborough Northern Star FC can be contacted via their Facebook page, on Twitter (@PNSFC_official) or directly on email via contact@pnsfc.co.uk.”

Star picked up their first Premier Division win of the season last weekend as Connor Pilbeam (2) and Jake Sansby scored in a 3-1 win at Northampton Sileby Rangers.