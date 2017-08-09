ROUND-UP: Yaxley survive FA Cup scare. Deeping win big early-season game, Star stuffed, Harrox setting a hot pace

Yaxley survived an almighty FA Cup scare before finally shrugging off lower level opposition last night (August 8).

The Cuckoos were reliant on an extra-time double from Dan Cotton to triumph 4-2 against Raunds Town in an extra preliminary round replay - after earlier fluffing two penalties.

Craig Rook (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Wellingborough Whitworth. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

Phil Stebbing - who smashed over - and Jack Saunders (who’s weak effort was saved) squandered the golden opportunities from the spot and they looked like being costly when Yaxley fell behind with 18 minutes to go.

But Brett Whaley’s men struck twice in the space of three minutes through Saunders and substitute Tom Waumsley to hit the front only for the hard work to be undone when conceding an 87th minute leveller.

They finally settled the contest in the additional half-an-hour thanks to strikes from Cotton, who was only named among the substitutes due to picking up a hip knock when the sides battled out a 1-1 deadlock last Saturday.

Yaxley’s reward is a home tie against fellow United Counties League Premier Division side Harborough in the next round on August 19.

Dan Cotton came off the substitutes' bench to score twice for Yaxley against Raunds.

There was an early-season clash of two sets of title hopefuls in that division last night - and it was Deeping who made a fine start to their league campaign with a 2-0 success against Wisbech Town at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Scott Coupland opened the scoring nine minutes before the break and Dan Schiavi doubled Rangers’ lead 13 minutes into the second period.

Peterborough Northern Star slumped to a heavy home defeat in their first Premier Division fixture.

They were beaten 5-0 by newly-promoted Wellingborough Whitworth, who struck twice in the opening quarter-of-an-hour and then added three further goals in the second half.

Moulton Harrox are setting a strong pace at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division. They made it three wins out of three with a 3-2 success at Holbeach United Reserves with goals from Dan Woods, Marcus Perry and Jake Cawthorne.

New boss Julian Spalding has inspired Sawtry. They ruined the return of Warboys Town to the top flight by beating them 5-2, a second successive win for Spalding’s side.

RESULTS

Extra preliminary round replay

Yaxley 4 (Cotton 2, Waumsley, Saunders), Raunds 2.

(After extra time)

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 2 (Coupland, Schiavi), Wisbech Town 0, Peterborough Northern Star 0, Wellingborough Whitworth 5.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 2 Moulton Harrox 3 (Woods, Cawthorne, Parry); Sawtry 5, Warboys Town 2 (Brown, Taylor).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 9

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Langtoft United.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Glinton & Northborough, Crowland Town v Netherton United Res, Kings Cliffe v Wittering Harriers, Uppingham Town v Oakham United Res.