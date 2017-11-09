ROUND-UP: Wins for Wisbech and Holbeach, Bastock equals Shilton’s record

Have your say

Wisbech Town and Holbeach United both moved up the United Counties League table last night (November 8).

Wisbech were 2-1 winners at Sleaford Town courtesy of goals by Sam Murphy on 28 minutes and Aaron Hart on 89 minutes and are now fourth in the standings.

The match saw Fenmen goalkeeper Paul Bastock equal Peter Shilton’s world record of 1,249 competitive club appearances.

He should break the record in Saturday’s FA Vase tie at Thetford.

Two late goals from William Bird earned Holbeach a 2-0 win at home to Eynesbury Rovers.

Bird netted in the 75th and 84 minute to send Holbeach up to sixth place in the table.

In Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern League, March were beaten 3-1 at King’s Lynn Reserves.