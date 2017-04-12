ROUND-UP: Tulips happy with stalemate, Daniels involved in an eight-goal thriller

Spalding United will seal third place if they win their home game against Bedworth in Division One South of the EVO Stik Northern Premier Division on Saturday (April 15).

The Tulips played out a decent 0-0 draw at home to fourth-placed Basford United last night (April 11) to move a step closer to their goal. A point on Saturday would secure a play-off place, but three points would ensure a a home draw in the semi-final.

Jon Challinor (red) scored twice for Stamford AFC at Carlton.

Spalding played most of the second half with 10 men last night after Matt Varley was sent off for two cautionable offences, but they almost pinched victory when Lee Beeson’s penalty came back off the crossbar. Goalkeeper Michael Duggan was outstanding for Spalding.

Stamford AFC are up to 15th after an exciting 4-4 draw at relegation battlers Carlton Town last night.

The Daniels were 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 down before a Jon Challinor strike on 63 minutes - his second of the game - shot them ahead for the first time at 4-3, but the home side equalised 14 minutes from time.

Jordan Smith also scored twice for Stamford.

Blackstones FC reached the final of the Daniels Cup last night with a 2-1 semi-final win over Cottesmore. Jones De Sousa scored both Stones’ goals.

Stones of United Counties Division One play Peterborough Premier Division side Ketton in the final on May 7.