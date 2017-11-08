ROUND-UP: Ton up for great Scott as Deeping close gap on leaders, Stones slip up, Jones is four-some for Peterborough Sports, Star bow out

Scott Coupland claimed his 100th goal for the club as Deeping Rangers moved to within three points of top spot in the United Counties Premier Division last night (November 7).

Coupland opened the scoring in a 3-0 win over Boston Town at the Haydon Whitham Stadium. Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney also netted against a Boston side reduced to 10 men by the end following a red card for foul and abusive language.

Mark Jones bundles home one of his four goals for Peterborough Sports against Cogenhoe. Photo: James Richardson.

But Blackstones missed out on their chance to close the gap on the top two in Division One. They were 3-0 down at half-time at Harrowby and only reduced the arrears after the break thanks to an own goal.

Peterborough Sports advanced into the semi-finals of the Northants Senior Cup with a convincing win last night, but Peterborough Northern Star bowed out at the quarter final stage.

Mark Jones scored four goals as Sports enjoyed time away from their Evo Stik League struggles with a 7-0 rout of lower level Cogenhoe. Avelino Vieira (2) and Lewis Hilliard also scored.

Star lost 3-1 at Brackley. Matthew Cox claimed thjeir consolation goal.

Scott Coupland scored his 100th goal for Deeping Rangers.

Holbeach can jump up five places to fifth with a win over Eynesbury at Carter’s Park in the UCL Premier Division tonight, although that would depend partly on Wisbech losing at lowly Sleaford.

Fenmen goalkeeper Paul Bastock will equal Peter Shilton’s world record of 1,249 competitive club appearances this evening.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 7

Northants Senior Cup

Quarter-finals

Peterborough Sports 7 (Jones 4, Vieira 2, Hilliard), Cogenhoe 0; Brackley 3, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Cox).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 3 (Coupland, Dunn, Mooney), Boston Town 0.

Division One: Harrowby United 3, Blackstones 1.

Hunts Senior Cup

Quarter-final: St Ives Town 4, Huntingdon Town 2.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 8

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Eynesbury Rovers, Sleaford Town v Wisbech Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: King’s Lynn Town Res v March Town United.