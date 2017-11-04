ROUND-UP: Tigers almost claim a big kill, Deeping battle back to win, Star strike late again, Stones on a roll

Holbeach United came within four minutes of toppling United Counties Premier Division leaders Leicester Nirvana away from home today (November 4).

Despite an injury crisis crippling their squad, the Tigers took a 47th-minute lead through a fine header from George Zuerner, but Nirvana found an 86th-minute equaliser to stay top.

The pack are closing in though, Newport Pagnell are second two points behind after coming from behind to beat Yaxley 2-1. Phil Stebbing had shot the Cuckoos in front before Pagnell equalised from the penalty spot.

Third-placed Daventry won 5-1 at Boston Town in the League Cup, which enabled fourth-placed Deeping Rangers to move closer as they were another team to come from behind to win 2-1 at Harborough Town. Dan Flack and Michael Simpson scored for Deeping who are five points off top spot with a game in hand.

And all should keep an eye out for Wisbech Town who are up to fifth after a 12th game unbeaten under new manager Gary Setchell. Goals from Alex Beck and Billy Smith, who netted with a delightful curling shot, saw off Desborough 2-0 at Fenland Park.

Holbeach are ninth, but with games in hand on everyone above them, while Yaxley are 11th, just ahead of Peterborough Northern Star who claimed a second 2-1 home win in five days today.

St Andrews were the latest victims at the Branch Bros Stadium and for the second game running a late James Hill-Seekings strike sealed the three points. Zak Munton had shot Star into an early lead.

In Division One inactive Pinchbeck United were knocked off top spot by a Raunds win last night (November 3), but Blackstones are up to third after a cosy 2-0 win at lowly Oakham today.

Bourne did Stones a favour by drawing 2-2 at Buckingham, who had started the day in third place, but it should have been an even better result for the Wakes.

The home side had a player dismissed in the first-half before goals from Thomas Cardell and Jezz Goldson-Williams saw the Wakes into a 2-0 lead, but the hosts battled back to grab a point.

There was disappointment for March Town who became only the second team to lose an Eastern Counties Division One match to Cornard. It was 2-2 at the GER with Jack Brand on target for the Hares.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 4

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Harborough Town 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Flack, Simpson); Leicester Nirvana 1, Holbeach United 1 (Zuerner); Newport Pagnell Town 2, Yaxley 1 (Stebbing); Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Munton, Hill-Seekings), St Andrews 1; Wisbech Town 2 (Beck, Smith), Desborough Town 0.

Division One: Buckingham Town 2, Bourne Town 2 (Cardell, Goldson-WIlliams); Melton Town 1, Huntingdon Town 2; Oakham United 0, Blackstones 2 (Harrold, Bates).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 1 (Brand), Cornard United 2.