ROUND-UP: Terrific Tulips fightback, Star to host derby fixture

Spalding United produced a superb comeback to take another vital point on the road to the play-offs in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division last night (April 6).

The Tulips travelled to second-placed Witton Albion and fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and stop their hosts recording a sixth straight win which would have sent them top of the table.

Witton scored either side of half-time to take a firm grip of the game, but Leon Mettam replied on 55 minutes and Jordan Lemon equalised in the 68th minute to secure a point for the third-placed Tulips.

The teams finishing between 2nds and fifth contest the play-offs. Spalding are eight points clear of sixth.

Peterborough Northern Star host Wisbech Town in a United Counties Premier League match tonight (April 7. 7.45pm).