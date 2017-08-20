ROUND-UP: Star and Bourne up and running, Stones back on top

Peterborough Northern Star are up and running in the United Counties Premier Division.

The city side won 3-2 at Sileby Rangers thanks to two goals from Connor Pilbeam and another from Jake Sansby.

Zak Munton (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star at Sileby. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmdphotos.

The home side took the lead following a cruel deflection midway through the first half, but Sansby equalised almost immediately when Sansby followed up after Pilbeam’s shot had struck an upright.

Sansby set up Pilbeam for his first goal soon after the re-start and the latter added his second after Zak Munton had seen a penalty saved.

Sileby grabbed a consolation goal in the final minute.

Blackstones are back on top of Division One after collecting a third win in three games, 4-3 against Thrapston who also started the day with a 100 per cent winning record.

Jake Sansby celebrates his goal for Peterborough Northern Star against Sileby. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmdphotos.

It was a cracking contest with Stones 2-0 up at the break through Joe Papworth and Jones De Sousa, then pegged back to 2-2 and 3-3 after Liam Harrold had restored Stones’ lead.

Danny Barker then grabbed an injury-time winner for Andy Lodge’s much-improved Stones’ side.

Pinchbeck were knocked off top spot after suffering a first loss of the campaign, 2-1 at Buckingham Town.

Bourne are off the mark at this level after recent signing Jezz Goldson-Williams scored twice in a 4-1 home win over Burton Park Wanderers.

March drew for the third time in five Eastern Counties Division One matches, but felt they should have claimed the unbeaten record of Debenham LC.

RESULTS

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Northampton Sileby Rangers 2, Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Pilbeam 2, Sansby)

Division One: Blackstones 4 (Papworth, De Sousa, Harrold, Barker), Thrapston Town 3; Bourne Town 4 (Goldson-Williams 2, Cooke, Russell), Burton Park Wanderers 1; Buckingham Town 2, Pinchbeck United 1 (Kingston); Oakham United 2, Huntingdon Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Leiston Res 3, Wisbech St Mary 0; March Town United 1 (og) Debenham LC 1.