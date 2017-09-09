Search

ROUND-UP: Sports throw away two-goal lead, King rules for Spalding, big wins for Yaxley, Deeping and Wisbech

Avelino Vieira (left) scored early for Peterborough Sports.
Peterborough Sports have received a rude awakening over the last few days.

The city side’s strong start to the 2017-18 season, which followed two seasons of multiple trophy-winning, has stuttered on the back of three straight defeats.

Dan Cotton scored for Yaxley at Desborough.

The FA Cup reverse at home to higher level Stafford Rangers and a heavy home defeat at the hands of Evo Stik Division One leaders Cleethorpes were easy to understand, but today (September 9) Sports threw away a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at a Sheffield FC outfit who were tasting victory for the first time this season.

Avelion Vieira struck after five minutes and Josh Sanders made it 2-0 five minutes before the break, but the home side struck three times in 16 second-half minutes to claim the win. A late Sheffield red card made no difference to the final outcome.

Sports are down to ninth now, two places behind Spalding United who pipped Bedworth 2-1 thanks to two Gary King goals in the first-half. Bedworth were given a lifeline by an own goal from Brad Maslen-Jones, but the Tulips held on.

Stamford are labouring in 16th after falling to a 3-1 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo. Boston United loanee Liam Adams had fired Spalding into a fifth minute lead.

Deeping Rangers will head into next Saturday’s (September 16) FA Cup tie at home to Kidderminster in good spirits after a crushing 5-0 away win at Sileby Rangers. Scott Mooney scored twice.

And there was a welcome win for Yaxley at Desborough. Joe Butterworth (2), Dan Cotton and Scott Waumsley scored for the Cuckoos.

New Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell celebrated a debut win. Michael Frew (2), Josh Ford and Alex Beck were on target in a 4-0 home win over St Andrews.

RESULTS

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Loughborough Dynamo 3, Stamford 1 (Adams), Sheffield FC 3, Peterborough Sports 2 (Vieira, Sanders), Spalding Utd 2 (King 2), Bedworth Utd 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough Town 1, Yaxley 4 (Butterworth 2, Waumsley, Cotton); Northampton Sileby Rangers 0, Deeping Rangers 5 (Mooney 2, Coulson, Avis, Coupland); Wisbech Town 4 (Frew 2, Beck, Ford), St Andrews 0.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Norwich United Reserves 3, Wisbech St Mary 1.