ROUND-UP: Sports leave it late to set up juicy FA Cup tie, Fenmen shock Tulips, ICA Sports go second

They left it late, but Peterborough Sports have set up a mouth-watering FA Cup tie at home to higher-level Stafford Rangers on September 2.

The city side used their ‘get out of jail free’ card when finding a last-minute equaliser while playing with nine men at United Counties Premier Division side Eynesbury in the preliminary round on Saturday (August 19).

Josh Moreman has just shot Peterborough Sports into the lead against Eynesbury. Photo: James Richardson.

And they had to dig deep again to get the better of Eynesbury on their own turf. Goals in the final five minutes from Josh Moreman and substitute Rogan McGeorge finally sealing a 2-0 success.

Sports will be joined in the first qualifying round by Wisbech Town who scored a shock 2-0 replay success at Spalding United. A superb free kick strike by Josh Ford and a late Billy Smith effort saw the Fenmen to a deserved success.

Wisbech have another tough tie next up as they travel to Kempston Rovers.

Huntingdon’s UCL Division One match at Burton Park Wanderers was postponed because of floodlight failure.

Rogan McGeorge celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Eynesbury. Photo: James Richardson.

In the Peterborough Premier Division there were aways wins for Sutton Bridge United, ICA Sports and AFC Stanground Sports.

Scott Spearink, Cardin Pierre-Liverpool, Kane Gilbert and Billy Bennett scored in ICA’s 4-2 win at Ketton, while Lee Clemenson and Liam Stokes were the men on the mark for Stanground at Sawtry.

ICA are upto second, but Netherton will overtake them with victory over Thorney at the Grange tonight (August 23).

A point from a home game against Melton Town tonight would be enough to take Blackstones back to the top of United Counties Division One.

RESULTS

FA CUP

Extra preliminary round replays: Peterborough Sports 2 (Moreman, McGeorge), Eynesbury Rovers 0; Spalding United 0, Wisbech Town 2 (Ford, Smith).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Huntingdon Town (postponed, floodlight failure).

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 0, Sutton Bridge Utd Res 2 (Lally, Eaton); Ketton 2, ICA Sports 4 (Spearink, Pierre-Liverpool, Bennett, Gilbert); Sawtry 1, AFC Stanground Sports 2 (Clemenson, Stokes).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 23

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Melton Town.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Peterborough Sports Res, Netherton United v Thorney, Stamford Lions v Langtoft United.