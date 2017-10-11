ROUND-UP: Sports dropping like a stone, big wins for Deeping and Yaxley, Star strike late for a point, Hares come through a shootout

Peterborough Sports dropped into the bottom four of Division One South of the Evo Stik League after a demoralising home defeat last night (October 10).

The city side were duffed up 4-1 by Carlton, who started the day below them in the table. Avelino Vieira did equalise an early Carlton goal, but the visitors were 3-1 up at the break and a fourth goal at the start of the second half killed off any hopes of a comeback.

A Peterborough Sports' player takes a tumble during the heavy home defeat by Carlton. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports have won just one of their last eight league matches and have a key home game against next-to-bottom Romulus on Saturday (October 14).

There were expected big wins for Deeping Rangers and Yaxley FC in the United Counties Premier Division, but both have plenty of ground to make up on top two Leicester Nirvana and Newport Pagnell who are setting a searing pace.

Scott Coupland (2), Dan Schiavi, Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney scored for Deeping in a 5-1 win over rock bottom Sleaford, while Tom Waumsley struck a hat-trick for Yaxley in a 6-1 thrashing of Wellingborough Town. Dan Cotton, Matt Sparrow and Jack Saunders also scored for the Cuckoos.

Deeping and Sleaford finished with 10 men apiece. Charlie Coulson was the Deeping player to see red.

Zak Munton has just opened the scoring for Peterborough Northern Star at Wisbech. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Deeping are sixth, a place above Yaxley, but they are 10 and 11 points respectively behind leaders Nirvana. Deeping host unbeaten second-placed team Pagnell on Saturday.

Wisbech Town are still unbeaten under manager Gary Setchell, but they were held at home by Peterborough Northern Star last night after a dramatic finale at the Fenland Stadium.

Zak Munton shot Star into an early lead, but Jon Fairweather equalised for ths hosts early in the second half. Josh Ford looked to have won the game with an 87th-minute goal, but Connor Pilbeam equalised for Star at the start of added time.

A big win for Holbeach at home to Boston Town tonight (October 11) would see them overtake Deeping into sixth.

Dave Kilby in action for Peterborough Northern Star at Wisbech. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

March Town scrambled through 4-2 on penalties against Eaton Socon in the Cambs Invitation Cup last night. It was 3-3 after 90 minutes with Dayne Moore (2) and Jack Brand on target for the Hares.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 10

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South:

Peterborough Sports 1 (Vieira), Carlton Town 4.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 5 (Coupland 2, Schiavi, Dunn, Mooney), Sleaford Town 1; Wisbech Town 2 (Fairweather, Ford), Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Munton, Pilbeam); Yaxley 6 (Waumsley 3, Cotton, Sparrow, Saunders), Wellingborough Town 1.

CAMBS INVITATION CUP

March Town United 3 (Moore 2, Brand), Eaton Socon 3 (March won 4-2 on penalties).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, October 11

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United v Boston Town.

Division One

Huntingdon Town v Rushden and Higham United.