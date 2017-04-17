ROUND-UP: Sports are a class above Star, Tulips seal play-off spot, Fenmen on fire to tame Tigers, Daniels draw a crowd

Peterborough Sports emphasised thsir superiority over city rivals Peterborough Northern Star with a 5-1 United Counties Premier Division win at PSL today (April 17).

Champions Sports have now netted an astonishing 142 goals in 40 league games this season and 190 in all competitions!

Josh Moreman shoots at goal for Peterborough Sports against Peterborough Northern Star as hat-trick hero Mark Jones looks on. Photo: David Lowndes.

Today’s goal-scoring hero was Mark Jones who bagged a hat-trick, while Josh Moreman and Avelino Vieira also netted.

Sports were 3-0 ahead by half-time and 5-0 up after 50 minutes before Jezz Goldson-Willimas grabbed a late consolation goal for Star.

Sports now have 106 points, 61 more than Star. Star did hold Sports to a 0-0 draw earlier this season.

Sixth-placed Wisbech, whose popular manager Dick Creasey is staying on next season, also went goal-crazy today hammering local rivals Holbeach 7-2 at the Fenland Stadium. There is just one place between the teams in the top-flight, but you wouldn’t have known it today as Michael Frew’s first minute goal for the Fenmen led to a total rout of the Tigers.

Billy Smith (red) claimed a hat-trick for Wisbech against Holbeach.

Frew scored twice, but was overshadowed by Billy Smith who claimed a hat-trick. Goalkeeper Sam Vince converted another penalty, while Alex Beck also scored. Josh Ford (penalty) and Tommy Treacher replied for Holbeach, but the latter was sent off after collecting a second caution at 5-2.

Spalding United sealed third spot and a home tie in the semi-finals of the play-offs in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League with a 2-0 win at Lincoln United.

It’s a fantastic achievement by the Tulips who have held a top three spot for most of the season. Top scorer Brad Wells and Conor Higginson (penalty) scored in the final four minutes for Spalding who now host fourth-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels in play-off semi-final on Tuesday, April 25.

“I’m not celebrating until we win promotion,” said Spalding boss Chris Rawlinson.

Spalding manager Chris Rawlinson.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds are also battling for a play-off spot, but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Stamford AFC for whom Jordan Smith equalised in the 82nd minute. Former Stamford player Nabil Sharrif had put Diamonds ahead on the stroke of half-time.

There was a bumper crowd of 632 at the final game of the season at the Zeeco Stadium. That’s the highest of the season for a team struggling in 16th place. Their average home gate of 285 is the third highest in the division.

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Division One South

Lincoln United 0, Spalding United 2 (Wells, Higginson)

Stamford AFC 1 (Smith), AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES

Premier Division

Huntingdon 0, Yaxley 1

Peterborough Sports 5 (Jones 3, Vieira, Moreman), Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Goldson-Williams)

Wisbech Town 7 (Smith 3, Frew 2, Vince, Beck), Holbeach United 2 (Ford, Treacher).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

March Town 1, Downham Town 1

Coggeshall 4, Wisbech St Mary 0.