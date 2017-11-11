ROUND-UP: Problems pile up for Peterborough Sports, Pinchbeck are top, Stones held, fast start helps Bourne win

The problems are piling up for Peterborough Sports.

A fifth Evo Stik Division One South defeat in a row at Belper today (November 11) left the city side just four points off the bottom of the table. Romulus and Sheffield, two of the bottom four, both won leaving Sports looking nervously over their shoulder. Fortunately only one team is relegated this season.

Belper won the match 1-0 thanks to a penalty midway through the first half.

Spalding announced some tough budget cuts last week, but they put up a plucky performance at unbeaten leaders Basford United today. An early Ash Jackson own goal had them rocking, but Basford only went 2-0 up 20 minutes from time before Gary King pulled a goal back in injury time.

Pinchbeck United returned to the top of the United Counties Division One table with a hard fought 2-1 win over Burton Park Wanderers.

Josh Smith and Tony Edwards (penalty) earned Pinchbeck the win. They have a six-point cushion over Blackstones who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by lowly Long Buckby. Jack Bates scored for Stones.

Bourne enjoyed a rapid start at home to Lutterworth Athletic as Adam Rothery struck after just 23 seconds. Rothery went on to score again and with Jack Humphries also netting twice, Bourne stormed 4-1 in front before the visitors mounted a late comeback.

Bourne are 11th.

March dropped to 16th in Division One of the Eastern Counties League after a 5-1 drubbing at Braintree.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 11

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Basford United 2, Spalding United 1 (King); Belper Town 1, Peterborough Sports 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Bates), Long Buckby 1; Bourne Town 4 (Humphries 2, Rothery 2), Lutterworth Athletic 3; Huntingdon Town 4, Stewarts & Lloyds 0; Pinchbeck United 2 (Smith, Edwards), Burton Park Wanderers 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Braintree Town Res 5, March Town United 1.