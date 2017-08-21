ROUND-UP: Peterborough Sports have a great incentive to make FA Cup progress

Have your say

Peterborough Sports have a great incentive to beat Eynesbury Rovers in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at PSL tomorrow (August 22, 7.45pm).

Sports, who pulled off a remarkable result at Eynesbury on Saturday when equalising when playing with nine men, will host Stafford Rangers in the first qualifying round if they can see off United Counties League Premier Division opposition tomorrow.

Stafford, who played Posh in a fourth round FA Cup tie at Stoke City FC in front of 31,000 in 1975, are now an Evo Stik Northern Premier Division club - that’s one division above Sports.

Saturday (August 19) giant-killers Deeping Rangers have another tough game at Midlands Premier Division side Brocton FC, while Holbeach United travel to Grantham, a team who play their league football two levels higher than the Tigers.

The winners of tomorrow’s replay between Spalding United and Wisbech will travel to Newport Pagnell or Kempston who also replay tomorrow.

Yaxley will host Dereham.

FA Cup first qualifying round draw (ties to be played on September 2): Brocton FC v Deeping Rangers, Grantham v Holbeach United, Newport Pagnell or Kempston v Spalding United or Wisbech Town, Peterborough Sports or Eynesbury v Stafford Rangers, Yaxley v Dereham.

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

Tuesday, August 22

FA CUP

Extra preliminary round replays: Peterborough Sports v Eynesbury Rovers, Spalding United v Wisbech Town

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Huntingdon Town.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v Sutton Bridge Utd Res, Ketton v ICA Sports, Sawtry v AFC Stanground Sports, Stamford Lions v Langtoft United.

Wednesday, August 23

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Melton Town.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Peterborough Sports Res, Netherton United v Thorney.