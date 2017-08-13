ROUND-UP: Holbeach and Stones hit the top, three local red cards, shock Deeping defeat, ex-Posh player strikes for Wisbech St Mary

Have your say

Holbeach United are the early-season United Counties League Premier Division table-toppers - after extending a triumphant start to the new season yesterday (August 12).

The Tigers tamed Northampton side ON Chenecks with a 3-0 victory at Carters Park, which included a quickfire Lewis Leckie brace and a Will Bird strike.

Zak Munton (blue) scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Harborough.

Leckie struck from the penalty spot after a Mitch Griffiths cross was handled and then buried a Bird pass. He returned the compliment when laying on Bird’s clincher with 20 minutes to go.

But city-based boss Seb Hayes insists they are nowhere near reaching their peak despite back-to-back league wins and FA Cup progress.

He said: “We have to be happy to have started the season with three wins, but we still need to be better.

“We’re not taking enough of the chances we create and we’re not performing at our best.

“I told the lads after the game that I still expect more of them.”

Holbeach are one of five teams to have won their opening two Premier Division games. Another of those sides is Wellingborough Whitworth, who have claimed two local scalps.

They thumped Peterborough Northern Star 5-0 in midweek and followed up by beating Deeping Rangers yesterday.

Michael Goode’s men went down to a 2-1 defeat in a match where all the goals arrived in the first half.

Rangers were briefly on level terms after Scott Coupland struck from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to prevent a first loss of the season.

Northern Star collected their first point of the campaign with a smart draw at Harborough.

Zak Munton levelled from the penalty spot in a 1-1 deadlock.

Yaxley were involved in a goalless draw at Leicester Nirvana when belatedly launching their Premier Division campaign, while Wisbech suffered a second successive defeat when falling to a solitary goal at Desborough.

Yaxley men Dan Cotton and Liam Hook were both denied goals by stunning saves before the latter was sent off for retaliating to a poor challenge.

Blackstones are in pole position in United Counties League Division One.

Andy Lodge’s men beat Rushden & Higham 2-0 at Lincoln Road yesterday to record a second successive win, but it’s back-to-back defeats for local rivals Bourne. The Wakes are still waiting for their first point after being bashed 5-0 at Potton.

Both Blackstones goals arrived just before the break from Jones De Sousa and Danny Barker.

Ollie Maltby hit Pinchbeck’s goal in their 1-1 draw at home to Lutterworth Town at the same level. The visitors responded with a late equaliser, but Pinchbeck remain unbeaten after three games in their debut non-league season.

Former Posh youngster Jack Friend continued his prolific start to the season for Wisbech St Mary.

Striker Friend struck for the sixth time in four Thurlow Nunn League First Division games as AFC Sudbury Reserves were seen off 3-1.

Nick Davey and Tom Chilton also found the net for Saints, who had Jack Mockford sent off.

Toby Allen scored and David Jackson saw red as March drew 1-1 with Leiston Reserves.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough 1, Wisbech 0; Harborough 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Munton); Holbeach 3 (Leckie 2, Bird), ON Chenecks 0; Leicester Nirvana 0, Yaxley 0;

Division One: Blackstones 2 (De Sousa, Barker), Rushden & Higham 0; Pinchbeck 1 (Maltby), Lutterworth Tn 1; Potton 5, Bourne 0.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

First Division: March Tn 1 (Allen), Leiston Res 1; Wisbech St Mary 3 (Friend, Davey, Chilton), AFC Sudbury Res 1.