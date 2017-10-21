ROUND-UP: Grim at Gresley for Peterborough Sports, but Spalding and Pinchbeck are flying high

Peterborough Sports can’t find any consistency.

After an encouraging drubbing of bottom Evo Stik Division One South club Romulus last weekend, the city side went down 1-0 at next-to-bottom Gresley today (October 21).

Ollie Maltby scored for Pinchbeck against Lutterworth.

A fourth minute goal did for Sports as Gresley claimed just their second win of the season. Sports drop to 15th.

Stamford fell five places to 10th as they went down 2-0 to a Frickley side who are third, but Spalding are up to sixth after picking up just a second away win of the season, 2-1 at Romulus.

Jordan Lemon and Jamie Jackson scored for the Tulips.

Pinchbeck United are leading the local challenge in United Counties Division One. Two goals from Josh Smith and another from Ollie Maltby sealed a 3-0 win over Lutterworth Athletic at Spalding United FC.

That’s five wins in six matches for the team in second place and three clean sheets in a row for the team with the best defensive record in the division.

Blackstones are losing touch at the top after a second defeat in a row, this time 3-1 at Buckingham Town.

Bourne eased to their expected success against lowly Oakham thanks to a goal in each half from top scorer Jezz Goldson-Williams and Adam Rothery.

Results

Saturday, October 21

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Frickley Ahletic 2, Stamford 0; Gresley 1, Peterborough Sports 0; Romulus 1, Spalding Utd 2 (Lemon, Jackson).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Bourne Town 2 (Goldson-Willams, Rothery), Oakham United 0; Buckingham Town 3, Blackstones 1; Pinchbeck United 3 (Smith 2, Maltby), Lutterworth Athletic 0.