ROUND-UP: Great win for Cuckoos, Pinchbeck joy will be short-lived, former Premier League striker scores against Stamford

Yaxley made a superb start to the defence of their United Counties League Cup trophy with a 4-1 win at Premier Division high-fliers Eynesbury last night (September 19).

The Cuckoos won the match with two goals from Tom Waumsley and strikes from Jack Saunders and Josh Pike. Yaxley were two goals ahead before conceding, but pulled away again to book a second round tie at home to either Cogenhoe or Harborough Town.

Avelino Vieira (blue) bagged a hat-trick for Peterborough Sports at Rothwell Corinthians.

Pinchbeck United won an all Division One clash at Raunds 4-2, but celebrations could be short-lived as it’s been noted two-goal Edgar Buzas played for Wisbech Town in an earlier round so should have been ineligible last night. Legitimate players Chris Shipley and Corey Kingston also scored.

Holbeach United and Blackstones are in League Cup action tonight (September 20) at home to Sleaford and Huntingdon respectively.

Peterborough Sports moved into the quarter-finals of the Northants Senior Cup - and eased some of the pain from a club record 9-1 home hammering at the weekend - with a comfortable 5-1 success at lower level Rothwell Corinthians.

Avelino Vieira grabbed a hat-trick with Josh Moreman and Ashley Robinson also on target.

Bourne Town were also cup winners as two goals from Jezz Goldson-Williams and an own goal in the last minute earned the Wakes a 3-2 Lincs Trophy success over Harrowby United. Bourne will play Pinchbeck or Sleaford in the quarter-finals.

Spalding United lost for the first time in four Evo Stik Division One South matches last night. A seventh minute Frickley goal settled the outcome, but the Tulips felt they deserved a point following a rousing second half display.

Stamford struck early in their home game against Bedworth through Leigh Adams, but his fifth minute goal was equalised by former Football League striker Iyseden Christie two minutes later. Christie made one Premier League appearance as a substitute in his youth for Coventry.

Spalding are sixth, Stamford are now 13th with Peterborough Sports dropping to 15th.

The Peterborough & District League Rep team - a much-maligned squad when it was revealed on social media - won a friendly 2-1 against the Cambridge League at Chatteris last night with goals from Aaron Dunmore (Stanground) and Scott Spearink (ICa Sports).

The Peterborough League travel to the Isle of Man for an Inter-League Cup tie on October 7.

Tuesday, September 19

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South:

Frickley Athletic 1, Spalding Utd 0; Stamford 1 (Adams), Bedworth Utd 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

Eynesbury Rovers 1 Yaxley 4 (Waumsley 2, Saunders, Pike), Raunds Town 2 Pinchbeck United 4 (Buzas 2, Shipley, Kingtson).

NORTHANTS HILLIER CUP

First Round

Rothwell Corinthians 1, Peterborough Sports 5 (Vieira 3, Moreman, Robinson).

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

First Round

Bourne Town 3 (Goldson-Williams 2, og), Harrowby United 2.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Downham Town 4, Wisbech St Mary 0.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, September 20

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

Holbeach United v Sleaford Town, Blackstones v Huntingdon Town.