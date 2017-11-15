ROUND-UP: Furnell in pole position after second Cuckoos win, woeful Star are thrashed, bad break for Bourne player

Have your say

Andy Furnell is in pole position to become the new Yaxley manager after masterminding a second successive win for The Cuckoos last night (November 14)

The former Posh striker announced his interest in succeeding Brett Whaley after a 3-0 FA Vase win over Peterborough Northern Star last weekend.

And a 4-2 United Counties Premier Division win at Rothwell Corinthians last night would have done his job prospects no harm either.

Matt Sparrow, who scored twice against Star, netted another double at Rothwell. Dan Cotton and Tom Waumsley also scored as Yaxley moved up to 11th.

But Peterborough Northeren Star’s bad week continued with a 5-0 Premier Division home reverse at the hands of Boston Town. The city club’s twitter feed described the Star performance as ‘woeful.’

Deeping’s scheduled fixture at Eynesbury was called off early in the afternoon as the home club suffered an electrical issue with their floodlights.

Leaders Newport Pagnell suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Harborough enabling Leicester Nirvana, 6-2 winners at Sileby, to take over at the top.

Holbeach United will jump up four places to fifth with a win at Sleaford tonight (November 15).

In Division One Bourne suffered a horrible night in Harrowby. The home side won 3-0 and Bourne lost Aaron Jesson Jesson to a suspected broken leg in a last-minute challenge that prompted a red card for a home player.

It was a first defeat in seven matches for Bourne.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 14

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Boston Town 5; Rothwell Corinthians 2, Yaxley 4 (Sparrow 2, Cotton, Waumsley).

Division One: Harrowby 3, Bourne 0 (match abandoned, early in second-half, player injury)

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 15

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sleaford v Holbeach United.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

First round: Huntingdon v St Neots Reserves.