ROUND-UP: Ford fires late big game winner for Fenmen, Cuckoos can’t hang on to a lead, 10-man Star sneak home, Tigers on the title prowl, Pinchbeck aim for top spot

An 89th minute free kick from Josh Ford settled the big game between Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers in the home side’s favour at the Fenland Stadium last night (October 31).

The hosts just about edged a competitive clash to make it 11 games unbeaten. Wisbech move up to seventh, just two points behind fourth-placed Deeping who also have a game in hand.

Matt Cox (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Sleaford. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Yaxley led twice through Matt Sparrow and Phil Stebbing at Boston Town, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw, while Peterborough Northern Star pipped struggling Sleaford 2-1 despite playing much of the second-half with 10 men.

Jamar Dobson was the man to see red, just three minutes after setting up the opening goal of the game for Zak Munton in the 51st minute.

It looked ominous for the city side when Sleaford equalised 10 minutes later, but James Hill-Seekings grabbed a winner two minutes from time following good work from Wilkins Makate and Munton.

Holbeach United could be title dark horses. They moved smoothy up to eighth last night with a slick 3-1 win at Wellingborough Town last night and they have plenty of games in hand on those above them.

James Hill-Seekings (left) and Zak Munton celebrate the winning goal for Peterborough Northern Star against Sleaford. Photo: @cmcdphotos,

Joe Smith struck from the penalty spot for the Tigers in the second minute and Mitch Griffiths added a second midway through the first half. Wellingborough pulled a goal back for the hosts, but a Dan Dougill strike early in the second-half secured the points for a team who have won 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Holbeach though as Luke Avis suffered a heart scare which necessitated a trip to hospital as a precaution.

Pinchbeck United will go top of Division One if they win at struggling Oakham United tonight (November 1).

Eastern Counties Division One side Wisbech St Mary host Premier Division Ely City in a League Cup tie.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 31

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town 2, Yaxley 2 (Sparrow, Cotton); Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Munton, Hill-Seekings), Sleaford Town 1; Wellingborough Town 1, Holbeach United 3 (Griffiths, Dougill, Smith); Wisbech Town 1 (Ford) Deeping Rangers 0.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 1

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Oakham United v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

League Cup: Wisbech St Mary v Ely City.