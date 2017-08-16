ROUND-UP: Emphatic derby win for Deeping, wins for Tulips, Daniels and Fenmen, two 100 per cent winning records come to an end

Deeping Rangers were emphatic United Counties League Premier Division derby winners last night (August 15).

Michael Goode’s men triumphed 3-1 at Yaxley in a contest they dominated for long periods.

Phil Stebbing scored for Yaxley against Deeping.

Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland provided two early goals in the space of two minutes to put Rangers in control at In2itive Park - and the home side were also fortunate not to find themselves two men down as well. Ollie Medwynter and Dan Cotton both escaped with cautions for bad challenges late in the first half.

Yaxley did rally in the second period as striker Phil Stebbing halved their arrears shortly after being introduced from the bench, but the Cuckoos created few other opportunities.

And the outcome was put beyond doubt with 12 minutes to go when Coupland converted a Deeping penalty earned by Mooney.

The victory meant Deeping beat another set of likely title contenders for the second successive Tuesday after seeing off Wisbech Town the previous week.

The Fenmen enjoyed a big victory of their own last night when thumping struggling Sleaford 9-1 - their biggest win to date at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

Josh Ford, Kieran Hamilton and Alex Beck all scored twice for the Fenmen.

Early-season Premier Division leaders Holbeach United host Boston Town this evening (August 16).

Spalding’s perfect start in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division continued with a 2-1 home win over title fancies Corby Town last night.

Gary King opened the scoring just before the break, slotting home a rebound after Cenk Acar’s penalty had been saved and Matt Varley made it 2-0 from a corner soon after the re-start.

Corby replied 10 minutes from time and it took a fine last-gasp save from Tulip’s keeper Michael Duggan to preserve the victory.

Stamford AFC have also started the season well at this level and they beat Carlton 1-0 at the Zeeco Stadium last night thanks to a goal 10 minutes from time from John King following a defensive howler. That’s four points and two clean sheets from Stamford’s first two matches.

Peterborough Sports travel to Lincoln United in Division One South tonight.

The 100 per cent winning records of Moulton Harrox and Sawtry in the Peterborough Premier Division came to an end last night. Harrox were held 2-2 at home by Leverington, while Sawtry were beaten 3-1 by Netherton United at Greenfields.

There was a shock at the home of reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves as newly-promoted Warboys left PSL with a 3-2 win under their belts thanks to goals from Matthew Brown, Adam Hyde and Dan Moulds. Josh Parker (Warboys) and Jack Barron (Sports) were sent off.

RESULTS

Tuesday, August 15

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding 2 (King, Varley), Corby Town 1; Stamford 1 (King), Carlton Town 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wisbech Town 9 (Ford 2, Hamilton 2, Beck 2, Baldry, Frew, Fairweather), Sleaford Town 1; Yaxley 1 (Stebbing), Deeping Rangers 3 (Coupland 2, Mooney).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Ketton 3, Langtoft United 0; Moulton Harrox 2 (Watkin, Cawthorne), Leverington Sports 2 (Raychev); Peterborough Sports Res 2 (Giddings, McManus), Warboys Town 3 (Brown, Hyde, Moulds); Sawtry 1, Netherton United 3.

FIXTURES

Wednesday August 16

EVO-STIK LEAGUE Division One South: Lincoln United v Peterborough Sports.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Peterborough Northern Star. Division One: Pinchbeck United v Bourne Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v ICA Sports, Deeping Rangers Res v Stamford Lions. Division One: Crowland Town v Long Sutton Athletic, Kings Cliffe v Oundle Town, Oakham United Res v Stamford Belvedere, Peterborough Polonia v AFC Stanground Sports Res, Tydd St Mary v Moulton Harrox Res, Wittering Harriers v Uppingham Town.