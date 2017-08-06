ROUND-UP: Deeping win FA Cup derby, Tigers and Fenmen through, Cuckoos held, Pinchbeck win for first time

Have your say

Deeping enjoyed derby delight as they launched their new season with FA Cup success yesterday (August 5).

Rangers triumphed 3-2 at fellow United Counties League Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star in an exciting extra preliminary round tie.

New Peterborough Northern Star signing Craig Rook on the ball in the FA Cup defeat at the hands of Deeping Rangers. Photo: Chantelle McDonald, @cmcdphotos.

Michael Goode’s men took command with two goals in the space of five minutes late in the first half.

Dan Schiavi spectacularly opened the scoring before Jonny Clay, a former Star man, doubled the advantage.

Star debutant Zak Munton halved the deficit on the hour, but another new recruit – Deeping wideman Brad Hockin – restored the two-goal cushion with nine minutes to go.

Jezz Goldson-Williams replied to set up a nervy finish, but Star couldn’t manage a leveller as new boss Rob Ward suffered a losing start to his reign.

Peterborough Northern Star defender Matt Cox wins this aerial duel in the FA Cup defeat by Deeping Rangers. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Holbeach left it late to earn a 2-0 success at Ely City.

A Charley Sanders penalty and a Will Bird clincher both arrived in the final 10 minutes as the Tigers made progress.

Wisbech were more emphatic winners as they triumphed 4-1 at Biggleswade FC.

An early Josh Ford penalty was followed by further first-half strikes from Michael Frew and Edgaras Buzas.

The hosts hit back on the stroke of the interval, but Danny Emmington sealed victory just before the hour.

Yaxley face a Tuesday replay after being held to a 1-1 draw at lower-level Raunds Town.

Dan Cotton fired the Cuckoos ahead in Northamptonshire late in the first half, but the home side levelled with a quarter of an hour to go.

Huntingdon were the only other local team to fall at the first hurdle. They went down 4-1 to higher-level Newport Pagnell with Antonio Dello Russo hitting his first goal for the club.

Player-boss Ian Dunn headed a late winner as Pinchbeck collected victory in non-league football for the first time.

Dunn converted an Andrew Tidswell free-kick in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 success against Long Buckby in United Counties League Division One.

Pinchbeck hit the front six minutes into the second half through Liam Ogden only for the visitors to level with five minutes to go, but there was still time for Dunn to have the final say.

Blackstones enjoyed a smooth start to the Division One season. Jones De Sousa, Lewis Stone and Danny Barker struck as the Stamford side triumphed 3-0 at Burton Park Wanderers in their first outing.

Jack Brand hit the March Town goal as they drew 1-1 at Halstead in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division. Wisbech St Mary triumphed 3-1 at newly-promoted Little Oakley.

Peterborough Sports were beaten in their final summer friendly ahead of a debut Northern League Division One South season.

A Josh Moreman goal was not enough to prevent a 3-1 home reverse at the hands of a Mildenhall Town side, who like their hosts, also won a Step 5 title last season.

Spalding completed their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 loss at higher-level Halesowen while Stamford won 2-0 at AFC Kempston Rovers.

RESULTS

FA CUP

Extra preliminary round: Biggleswade FC 1, Wisbech Tn 4 (Ford, Frew, Buzas, Emmington); Ely City 0, Holbeach 2 (Sanders, Bird); Huntingdon 1 (Dello Russo), Newport Pagnell 4; Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Munton, Goldson-Williams), Deeping Rangers 3 (Schiavi, Clay, Hockin); Raunds Tn 1, Yaxley 1 (Cotton).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 0, Blackstones 3 (De Sousa, Stone, Barker); Pinchbeck 2 (Ogden, Dunn), Long Buckby 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

First Division: Halstead 1, March Tn 1 (Brand); Little Oakley 1, Wisbech St Mary 3.

FRIENDLIES

Peterborough Sports 1 (Moreman), Mildenhall Tn 3; AFC Kempston Rovers 0, Stamford 2 (Challinor, George); Halesowen 3, Spalding Utd 1.