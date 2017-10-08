ROUND-UP: Deeping leave it late, Leckie hat-trick for Holbeach, successful fightbacks for Wisbech and Bourne, bumper crowd for Star

Deeping Rangers left it late before getting their United Counties Premier Division campaign back on track yesterday (October 7).

The 90 minutes were up when Scott Mooney claimed the only goal of the game at ON Chenecks as Michael Goode’s men bounced back from a disappointing midweek defeat.

Craig Rook (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star battles for possession in the 1-1 draw with Rothwell Corinthians. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Deeping are now seventh, one place above Holbeach United who thumped Kirby Muxloe 4-0 at Carter’s Park. Lewis Leckie bagged a hat-trick in this game with Mitch Griffiths also on target.

Wisbech recovered from a goal down to win 3-1 at Wellingborough Town thanks to goals from Josh Ford (2) and Billy Smith.

Peterborough Northern Star, who offered free admission to senior citizens as part of a ‘non-league day’ initiative saw their crowd double year-on-year for the visit of Rothwell Corinthians.

The relatively bumper crowd of 61 saw a James Hill-Seekings goal secure a point for the city side.

Sam Wilson on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star against Rothwell Corinthians. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

In Division One, Blackstones remain top despite dropping points in a 1-1 home draw with Onley, while Pinchbeck are third after smashing whipping boys Stewart & Lloyds 6-0. Player-manager Ian Dunn and Ollie Maltby scored two apiece.

Former Posh player Lee Clarke turned out for Stones yesterday. He’s expected to join Stamford AFC this week.

Bourne came back from 3-1 down to draw 4-4 at Lutterworth Town. Eddie McDonald (2), Jezz Goldson-Williams and Richard Nelson scored the goals.

March Town United drew 1-1 at home to Swaffham in Eastern Counties Division One with Casey Logan on target.

The Hares have moved above Wisbech St Mary into 12th place as their local rivals were beaten 4-2 at home by Norwich CBS.

RESULTS:

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United 4 (Leckie 3, Griffiths), Kirby Muxloe 0; Northampton ON Chenecks 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Mooney); Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Hill-Seekings), Rothwell Corinthians 1; Wellingborough Town 1, Wisbech Town 3 (Ford 2, Smith).

Division One

Blackstones 1, Olney Town 1; Huntingdon Town 0, Lutterworth Athletic 1; Lutterworth Town 4, Bourne Town 4 (McDonald 2, Nelson, Goldson-Williams), Pinchbeck United 6 (Dunn 2, Maltby 2, Brooks, Sargeant) Stewarts & Lloyds 0.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

March Town United 1 (Logan), Swaffham Town 1; Wisbech St Mary 2, Norwich CBS 4.