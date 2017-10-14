ROUND-UP: Deeping claim unbeaten record, Tiago terrific for Star, Toby says farewell to Hares with a brace, shocks for Tigers and Cuckoos

Deeping Rangers ended the unbeaten run of United Counties Premier Division title contenders Newport Pagnell today (October 14).

Michael Goode’s men twice came from behind at the Sir Haydon Whitham Stadium to pinch a 3-2 win to esatblish their own title credentials.

Phil Stebbing scored for Yaxley against Harborough Town.

Dan Schiavi cancelled out an early Pagnell goal before Jason Kilbride and skipper David Burton-Jones scored in the final 15 minutes for fifth-placed Deeping.

Holbeach United and Yaxley lost ground on the leading pack after defeats today. The Tigers went down 2-0 at Rothwell Corinthians, while the Cuckoos’ excellent run of results came to an end at the hands of Harborough Town at In2itive Park. The visitors won 2-1 with Phil Stebbing replying late on for Yaxley.

It was a great day for Peterborough Northern Star though as Tiago Nassunculo, a Futsal star with Peterborough United, scored twice in a 4-1 win at Wellingborough Town.

Wisbech also scored four, but had to work hard for a 4-3 home win over lowly ON Chenecks. Alex Beck, Adam Millson, Jon Fairweather and Kieran Hamilton scored for the Fenmen.

In Division One Blackstones went down 2-1 at leaders Raunds despite a goal from former Posh player Lee Clarke. Clarke has signed for higher level Stamford, but is working his way up to full fitness.

Stones, who led the table last weekend, are down to fifth. Pinchbeck United are second after Ollie Maltby’s penalty secured a 1-0 win at Long Buckby.

A late goal from Eddie McDonald earned Bourne a 1-1 home draw with Thrapston.

Toby Allen, who is to join King’s Lynn Town, scored twice as March Town United drew 2-2 with Halstead in Division One of the Eastern Counties League. March led twice before being pegged back.

RESULTS

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Schiavi, Kilbride, Burton-Jones), Newport Pagnell Town 2; Rothwell Corinthians 2, Holbeach United 0; Wellingborough Town 1, Peterborough Northern Star 4 (Nassuncolo 2, Rosser, Ward); Wisbech Town 4 (Beck, Millson, Hamilton, Fairweather), Northampton ON Chenecks 3; Yaxley 1 (Stebbing), Harborough Town 2.

Division One: Bourne Town 1 (McDonald), Thrapston Town 1; Long Buckby AFC 0. Pinchbeck United 1 (Maltby); Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Huntingdon Town 1; Raunds Town 2, Blackstones 1 (Clarke).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United 2 (Allen 2), Halstead Town 2; Wisbech St Mary 3, Braintree Town Res 2.