ROUND-UP: Deeping captain to the rescue, Ollie goal settles battle of top two, magnificent seven for Holbeach, Star have lost last three games by aggregate of 14-0, but holders reach semi-finals,

It was honours even between Deeping Rangers and Leicester Nirvana in the big United Counties Premier Division game of the day (November 18).

But Pinchbeck United scored a superb 1-0 win at Raunds in the battle of the top two in Division One thanks to an Ollie Maltby header in the 43rd minute. Pinchbeck are now four points clear at the top.

Deeping, who started the day in third, fell behind early on to leaders Nirvana at the Haydon Whitham Stadium, but a brave header from captain David Burton-Jones pulled the home side level before the break.

The second half was a tight affair with few chances in front of a 1017 crowd even after the Nirvana skipper was sent off late on after collecting a second yellow card.

Nirvana remain top on goal difference only from Newport Pagnell with Harborough now above Deeping in third. Deeping have games in hand on everyone above them.

And don’t rule out Holbeach and Wisbech from the title race. They are fifth and sixth respectively after comfortable wins against Sileby Rangers and Kirby Muxloe.

Holbeach stuck seven past Sileby on their own patch. Mitch Griffiths led the way with a hat-trick, while Lewis Leckie (2), George Zuerner and Jacob Fenton also on target. Fenton was making his debut after joining from Lincoln City’s academy.

Michael Frew (2) and Kieran Hamilton scored in the 3-0 Wisbech win over Kirby Muxloe.

Peterborough Northern Star’s dismal form continued. They have lost three games in eight days, scoring no goals and conceding 14. It was 6-0 at Cogenhoe today, a team who started the day below Star.

Holders Yaxley eased into the semi-finals of the United Counties League Cup with an impressive 3-0 quarter-final win over Daventry Town at In2itive Park. It’s three wins out of three for caretaker boss Andy Furnell thanks to goals from Josh Pike, Tom Waumsley and Stuart Wall.

Blackstones lost ground on Pinchbeck in Division One after losing 2-1 at Lutterworth Athletic, while Bourne were held to a 0-0 draw by Melton at the Abbey Lawns.

March Town United and Wisbech St Mary are in the bottom five of Eastern Counties Division One after defeats today.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division One: Cogenhoe United 6, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Deeping Rangers 1 (Burton-Jones), Leicester Nirvana 1; Northampton Sileby Rangers 1, Holbeach United 7 (Griffiths 3, Leckie 2, Zuerner, Fenton); Wisbech Town 3 (Frew 2, Hamilton), Kirby Muxloe 0.

League Cup: Yaxley 3 (Pike, Waumsley, Wall), Daventry Town 0.

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Melton Town 0; Huntingdon Town 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 1; Lutterworth Athletic 2, Blackstones 1 (Barker); Raunds Town 0, Pinchbeck United 1 (Maltby).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Halstead Town 5,Wisbech St Mary 2; March Town United 1, Little Oakley 3.