ROUND-UP: Daniels roll on at expense of Peterborough Sports, Tulips fail from the spot, Cotton picks up hat-trick, UCL big guns to meet in county cup

Stamford AFC are on a roll.

The Daniels beat Peterborough Sports 1-0 in an Evo Stik League Cup tie last night (October 17) to complete eight unbeaten games and preserve a season-long unbeaten at the Zeeco Stadium.

Tom Waumsley (left) scored for Yaxley against Harborough.

It was tough going last night though as Sports proved hard to break down while creating scoring chances of their own. Avelino Vieira missed the best of them with a glancing header midway through the first half.

And it took a moment of quality to get Stamford through as Pearson Mwanyongo delivered a sublime finish six minutes from time. The Daniels handed a debut to former Posh striker Lee Clarke who rattled the crossbar early in the game.

Spalding United failed to join Stamford in the second round. They were beaten on penalties by fellow Division One South side Gresley at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

But Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson was not unhappy with his team’s performance. He gave several under 21 players a chance to shine and a clinical first half finish from Lewis Millington looked set to see them through until former Stamford striker Ryan Robbins found a 90th-minute equaliser.

Pearson Mwanyongo (left) scored for Stamford AFC against Peterborough Sports.

Gresley won the penalty shoot out 4-3 after Jordon Lemon, Jack Fixter and Scott Floyd all failed to score for Spalding from the spot. Under 21 ‘keeper Alex Smith saved two Gresley penalties.

Yaxley are through to the quarter finals of the United Counties League Cup after gaining quick revenge over Harborough Town at In2itive Park. The Cuckoos were beaten at home by the same opponents in a Premier Division game on Saturday (October 14), but a Dan Cotton hat-trick was key in a 4-1 revenge win last night. Tom Waumsley also scored.

Luke Pepper scored the only goal of the game as March Town United made progress in the Eastern Counties Division One League Cup at the expense of King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Big game on the local non-league scene tonight is a Lincs Senior Trophy quarter final between UCL Premier Division big guns Holbeach United and Deeping Rangers at Carter’s Park.

Peterborough Northern Star will be favourites to win at lower level Oakham United in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves will go second in the Peterborough Premier Division with a point from their tricky home game with Thorney.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 17

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

League Cup: Spalding Utd 1 (Millington) Gresley FC 1 (Gresley won 4-3 on penalties), Stamford AFC 1 (Mwanyongo), Peterborough Sports 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup: Yaxley 4 (Cotton 3, Waumsley), Harborough Town 1.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

KO Cup: March Town United 1 (Pepper), King’s Lynn Town Res 0

FIXTURES

Wednesday, October 18

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

Quarter final: Holbeach United v Deeping Rangers.

Hinchingbrooke Cup

First round: Oakham United v Peterborough Northern Star.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Sports Res v Thorney.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

KO Cup: Wisbech St Mary v Downham Town.