ROUND-UP: Daniels beaten by last-gasp Grimsby goal

A last-minute goal ended Stamford AFC’s hopes of a repeat Lincs Cup win over League Two side Grimsby Town at the Zeeco Stadium tonight (July 11).
The Daniels played well on a wet night in front of 268 fans, but lost 3-2 after conceding a last-gasp goal to Siriki Dembele.
Stamford, in their first outing of the summer, opened the scoring early on through Jake Duffy who netted direct from a free kick.
Sam Jones soon equalised for Grimsby and the same player shot the Mariners in front from the penalty spot soon into the second period.
Elliot Sandy equalised following a pass from summer signing Danny Draper, but Dembele had the last word.
Spalding United travel to Grantham in their first round tie on Friday (July 14).
RESULTS:
Tuesday, July 11
LINCS CUP
First round: Stamford AFC 2 (Duffy, Sandy), Grimsby 3.
FRIENDLIES
(to come)
Bourne Town v Spalding United Under 21s
Yaxley v Soham Town;
Holbeach United v Peterborough Sports.