ROUND-UP: Daniels beaten by last-gasp Grimsby goal

A last-minute goal ended Stamford AFC’s hopes of a repeat Lincs Cup win over League Two side Grimsby Town at the Zeeco Stadium tonight (July 11).

The Daniels played well on a wet night in front of 268 fans, but lost 3-2 after conceding a last-gasp goal to Siriki Dembele.

Jake Duffy opened the scoring for Stamford direct from a free kick against Grimsby.

Stamford, in their first outing of the summer, opened the scoring early on through Jake Duffy who netted direct from a free kick.

Sam Jones soon equalised for Grimsby and the same player shot the Mariners in front from the penalty spot soon into the second period.

Elliot Sandy equalised following a pass from summer signing Danny Draper, but Dembele had the last word.

Spalding United travel to Grantham in their first round tie on Friday (July 14).

RESULTS:

Tuesday, July 11

LINCS CUP

First round: Stamford AFC 2 (Duffy, Sandy), Grimsby 3.

FRIENDLIES

(to come)

Bourne Town v Spalding United Under 21s

Yaxley v Soham Town;

Holbeach United v Peterborough Sports.