ROUND-UP: Dan’s the man as Deeping set up tasty cup final

Deeping Rangers have set up a mouth-watering contest against Peterborough Sports in the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final.

The best two teams in the United Counties League will clash early in May after Deeping’s hard-fought 3-2 semi-final win over Wisbech St Mary at the Haydon Whitham Stadium last night (April 4).

Deeping took control of the contest in the first-half courtesy of two goals from Dan Schiavi, the second direct from a 30-yard free kick.

Wisbech St Mary, who are enjoying their first season as a Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One side, pulled a goal back before the break.

Scott Coupland converted a penalty for 3-1 seven minutes into the second period, but the visitors hit back straight away.

Deeping held out comfortably to reach their second Hinchingbrooke final in three years. Sports are the holders.

Bourne were in front in their United Counties Division One game at Raunds before suffering a 3-1 defeat.

Ramsey Town and Whittlesey Athletic Reserves are in county cup final action tonight (April 5).

The Rams tackle Eaton Socon Reserves in the Hunts Junior Cup at St Neots FC, while Whittlesey are at Wisbech Town FC to face Chatteris in the North Cambs Cup.

There’s also a Daniels Cup semi-final between Peterborough Premier Division sides Stamford Lions and Ketton at Blackstones FC, while top city sides Netherton United and ICA Sports clash in a Premier Division match at the Grange.

RESULTS

Tuesday. April 4.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

(Semi-final)

Deeping Rangers 3 (Sciavi 2, Coupland), Wisbech St Mary 2 (Emmington, Chilton).

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Raunds Town 3, Bourne 1.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 5

NORTH CAMBS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Chatteris Town v Whittlesey Athletic Reserves (at Wisbech Town FC, 7.30pm).

HUNTS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Eaton Socon Reserves v Ramsey Town (at St Neots Town FC, 7.45pm).

DANIELS CUP

(Semi-final)

Stamford Lions v Ketton (at Blackstones FC, 7.30pm).

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Netherton United v ICA Sports (8.05pm).