ROUND-UP: Cuckoos fly into final, first win in 10 for Star, hat-trick heroes for Bourne and Spalding, Peterborough Sports extend lead

Yaxley are through to the final of the United Counties League Cup.

The Cuckoos left it late as striker Phil Stebbing claimed the only goal of the game for the Premier Division high-fliers against First Division Onley seven minutes from time in yesterday’s (February 11) semi-final at In2itive Park.

Josh Moreman of Peterborough Sports flies through the air during a 2-1 win over Sileby at PSL. Photo; David Lowndes.

Yaxley now await the winners of an all top-flight semi-final between Wisbech Town and Desborough. They meet on March 4.

Yaxley expected a tough game against an Olney team who had ejected top Premier Division sides Eynesbury and Holbeach in previous rounds and that’s exactly what they got.

Yaxley boss Brett Whaley said: “Never quite at our best today, but the result was always the most important thing. A final to look forward to now, which is great for the club.”

In Premier Division action leaders Peterborough Sports stretched their lead at the top to nine points after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sileby Rangers at PSL.

Josh Sanders fires Peterborough Sports ahead from the penalty spot against Sileby. Photo: David Lowndes.

Josh Sanders opened the scoring for Sports from the penalty spot on the half hour after an alleged foul by the visiting goalkeeper on Josh Moreman.

Avelino Vieira made it 2-0 early in the second-half, but a Sileby penalty midway through the half and a late red card for Lewis Webb left Sports happy to hear the final whistle.

Second-placed Deeping Rangers saw their tasty fixture at Desborough postponed. Holbeach v Cogenhoe at Carter’s Park suffered the same fate.

But there was a welcome win for Peterborough Northern Star. They picked up three points for the first time in 10 matches after beating Sleaford 2-0 at Chestnut Avenue.

Goal-scorer Christian Gordan (stripes) on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star in their 2-0 win over Sleaford. Photo: Tim Gates.

Christian Gordon and Jake Sansby both struck for Star in the second half, the latter from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Star striker Jezz Goldson-Williams was dismissed in injury time after picking up a second yellow card.

There was a big win for Wisbech Town at home to Leicester Nirvana as Jon Fairweather, Paul Cousins, Alex Beck and Sam Murphy scored in a 4-1 success.

Jake Mason was the star of the show for Bourne in Division One. He opened the scoring after just two minutes against Oakham at the Abbey Lawns and went on to complete a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Oakham.

Aaron Jesson also netted meaning Craig Rook’s missed penalty 20 minutes from time was an irrelevance.

Bourne moved back up above local rivals Blackstones into 14th place as a result. Stones’ scheduled game at lowly Woodfoord was postponed.

Leon Mettam of Spalding United was another hat-trick hero as the Tulips bounced back from a disappointing midweek defeat.

Spalding crushed Romulus 4-0 in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division to stay in second place, five points behind leaders Shaw Lane (who have five games in hand) and two points clear of Witton (who have six games in hand!).

Stamford AFC’s trip to Carlton was postponed.

RESULTS:

Saturday, February 11

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding United 4 (Mettam 3, Wells), Romulus 0.

Postponed: Carlton Town v Stamford AFC

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

Semi final

Yaxley 1 (Stebbing), Olney Town 0.

Premier Division

Huntingdon Town 0, Rothwell Corinthians 3

Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Gordon, Sansby), Sleaford Town 0

Peterborough Sports 2 (Sanders, Vieira), Northampton Sileby Rangers 1

Wisbech Town 4 (Fairweather, Cousins, Murphy, Beck), Leicester Nirvana 1.

Postponed: Desborough Town v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v Cogenhoe United

Division One

Bourne Town 4 (Mason 3, Jesson), Oakham United 0.

Postponed: Woodford United v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One

King’s Lynn Town Res 3, March Town United 0.

Wisbech St Mary 2, Team Bury 4.