ROUND-UP: Cuckoos class is obvious and it’s only the middle of July

Yaxley have already issued notice of their quality ahead of the start of the United Counties Premier Division season.

Friendlies against higher-level opponents Peterborough Sports and Soham United have been won at In2itive Park to give manager Brett Whaley even more confidence his side can sustain another challenge for honours.

The Cuckoos finished third in the top flight behind Sports and Deeping Rangers last season, but won the UCL Cup.

“The squad is stronger this season and we now have depth to cover the 50+ games we’ll have,” Whaley said. “After last season’s cup win we would like silverware again, as well as another top three finish. I’m confident we can achieve that with the settled group we have.”

Yaxley have held on to their entire squad from last season and added Ollie Medwynter from Peterborough Sports and Tom Waumsley from Deeping.

Waumsley, Dan Cotton and James Hill-Seekings scored against Sports last weekend before a Wayne Morris goal defeated Soham on Tuesday (July 11).

Yaxley have another tough home test tomorrow (July 15) when Cambridge City are the visitors to In2itive Park.

Spalding United travel to Grantham for a Lincs Cup tie tonight (July 14) when Peterborough Sports travel to Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties side Newmarket Town looking for their first friendly win of the summer.

Fixtures:

Friday, July 14: Lincs Cup - Grantham v Spalding United, Newmarket Town v Peterborough Sports.

Saturday, July 15: Friendlies - King’s Lynn v Stamford AFC, Netherton United v Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Ely, Wittering Harriers v Bourne, Yaxley v Cambridge City.

Tuesday July 18: Friendlies - Blackstones v Spalding United U21s, Bourne Town v Deeping Rangers, Histon v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v Swaffham Town, Stamford AFC v Boston.