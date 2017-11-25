ROUND-UP: Cracking Cuckoos comeback, Tigers and Fenman pass Deeping, Star struggle again, Pinchbeck now six clear, Stones throw away 3-0 lead, Bourne now a top 10 team

Yaxley fought back from two goals down to preserve Anndy Furnell’s 100 per cent winning record as manager today (November 25).

The Cuckoos were floundering in their United Counties Premier Division game at ON Chenecks, but two goals from Tom Waumsley and another from Dan Cotton sealed a 3-2 win.

Connor Pilbeam (right) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Wellingborough Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

Yaxley are 11th and with ground to make up on the other local clubs eyeing up the top-flight title.

Well fancied Deeping Rangers suspected they might find conditions not to their liking at Rothwell Corinthians and duly slipped to a 1-0 defeat to drop to sixth in the table.

But Holbeach United and Wisbech Town remain upwardly mobile. They are third and fourth in the Premier Division respectively after comfortable wins over Daventry and Sileby Rangers.

Two first-half Joe Smith goals saw Holbeach 2-0 up at the break against Daventry and Lewis Leckie’s second-half strike put gloss on an impressive result.

Tiago Nassunculo (centre) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Wellingborough Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Wisbech were 2-1 down at half-time in their game at Sileby, but an action packed second period saw them score four times and concede a penalty, a moment that saw Posh youth team player Aaron Hart receive a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Alex Beck and Billy Smith scored twice apiece for the Fenman with Michael Frew also on target.

It’s four Premier Division defeats in a row for managerless Peterborough Northern Star. They were beaten 3-1 at home by Wellingborough Town with Matt Cox’s goal proving a mere consolation. The city side are now 16th.

Pinchbeck United’s lead at the top of Division One is now a healthy six points after a handsome 3-0 win over fifth-placed Buckingham Town. Josh Smith, Ollie Maltby (penalty) and Liam Ogden scored for Pinchbeck who are playing at this level for the first time.

Bourne moved into the top 10 with a 1-0 win at bottom Club Stewart & Lloyds with Jordan Avis scoring the only goal, but it was a frustrating managerial debut for co-bosses Daniel French and Lee Clarke as Blackstones were held 3-3 at home by Huntingdon after leading 3-0 at the break. Stones have now slipped to eighth.

March Town United emerged from a poor run of form to beat lowly Team Bury 4-1 in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League. Jack Brand, Casey Logan, Ben Matthew and a Bury player scored the goals.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 25

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division One: Holbeach United 3 (Smith 2, Leckie), Daventry Town 0; Northampton ON Chenecks 2, Yaxley 3 (Waumsley 2, Cotton); Northampton Sileby Rangers 2, Wisbech Town 5 (Beck 2, Smith 2, Frew); Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Cox), Wellingborough Town 3; Rothwell Corinthians 1, Deeping Rangers 0.

Division One: Blackstones 3, Huntingdon Town 3; Pinchbeck United 3 (Smith, Maltby, Ogden), Buckingham Town 0; Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Bourne Town 1 (Avis).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Team Bury 1, March Town United 4 (Brand, Matthew, Logan og); Wisbech St Mary 0, Diss Town 4.