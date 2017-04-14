ROUND-UP: Another record for Sports, Fenmen come from behind to win

Champions Peterborough Sports were held to a United Counties Premier Division draw at Yaxley tonight (April 14), but they still had a reason to celebrate.

Phil Stebbing grabbed a last-gasp goal for the home side to complete a 3-3 draw, but that wasn’t enough to stope Sports registering a club record 23rd league game without defeat.

Michael Frew (red) scored for Wisbech against Sleaford.

Matt Sparrow fired Yaxley into a fourth-minute lead, but Dan Bucciero levelled for Sports four minutes later. Liam Hook restored the Cuckoos’ lead, but two Mark Jones goals gave Sports the advantage before Stebbing’s late intervention.

Sports have three league games remaining, the first of which is at home to city rivals Peterborough Northern Star on Monday (April 17, 2pm) when third-placed Yaxley visit bottom club Huntingdon.

Wisbech consolidated sixth-place with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Sleaford Town this afternoon.

Michael Frew, Luke Wilson and Billy Smith scored the goals for the Fenmen.

Second-placed Deeping Rangers, who play the Lincs Senior Trophy Final against Cleethorpes at Lincoln City FC next Wednesday (April 19, 7.45pm), are at Oadby tomorrow (April 15), while seventh-placed Holbeach United host Boston Town.

It’s potentially a big day for Spalding United as a point from their home match against Bedworth United will secure a place in the play-offs in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League. A win would guarantee a home semi-final.

RESULTS

Friday, April 14

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wisbech Town 3 (Frew, Wilson, Smith), Sleaford Town 1

Yaxley 3 (Sparrow, Hook, Stebbing), Peterborough Sports 3 (M. Jones 2, Sparrow).

FIXTURES

Saturday April 15

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding Utd v Bedworth Utd

Witton Albion v AFC Stamford

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United v Boston Town

Oadby Town v Deeping Rangers.