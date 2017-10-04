ROUND-UP: Agony for Peterborough Sports, but Stones are on a high

There was agony for Peterborough Sports, but ecstasy for Blackstones last night (October 3).

Sports took the lead in their Evo Stik League Division One South fixture at Loughborough Dynamo in the 75th-minute through Josh Moreman, but conceded in the 89th and 90th minutes to suffer a 2-1 defeat which leaves them stranded in 17th place.

Matt Barber (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Boston Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

But Blackstones are celebrating top spot in United Counties Division One after a Liam Harrold hat-trick and a goal for Matt Carter sealed a 4-0 win at bottom club Stewart & Lloyds. That’s 12 goals for the season for ‘King’ Harrold who has made just 10 appearances.

Stamford AFC are now the best-placed local team in the Evo Stik. The Daniels are eighth after a 2-1 win at bottom side Gresley. Stamford played very well in the first-half to establish a 2-0 lead through goals from Elliot Putman and Bradley Fortman-Tomlinson and then dug in to survive a strong fightback from the home side.

Spalding have dropped to 11th after suffering a 3-1 home reverse to unbeaten Basford. The Tulips played very well against powerful opposition after conceding two goals in the opening stages. Gary King pulled a goal back with a classy lob on 13 minutes, but Basford sealed the victory midway through the second half after coming through some heavy Spalding pressure.

There was also disappointment for Deeping Rangers who lost for just the second time in the United Counties Premier Division this season, 2-0 at Desborough.

Wayne Morris (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his goal for Peterborough Northern Star at Boston Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Deeping are now seventh, one place behind Yaxley who came back from the dead to draw 2-2 with Wisbech at In2itive Park.

A Jordan Yong penalty and an Alex Beck strike looked to have secured a fifth straight win for the Fenmen, but late goals from Joe Butterworth and Dan Cotton saved the day for the Cuckoos.

Peterborough Northern Star gained a creditable point from a 1-1 draw at Boston Town. Recent signing Wayne Morris shot Star in front, but Boston equalised before the break.

Bourne’s fine run of form in Division One came to an end at the Abbey Lawns. They lost to a first-half strike from Harrowby.

Pinchbeck United host bottom Premier Division team Slaeford in a Lincs Senior Trophy tie tonight (October 4).

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 3

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Divsion One South: Gresley 1, Stamford 2 (Putman, Fortnam-Tomlinson); Loughborough Dynamo 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (Moreman), Spalding Utd 1 (King), Basford Utd 3.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Morris); Desborough Town 2, Deeping Rangers 0; Yaxley 2 (Cotton, Buttwerworth), Wisbech Town 2 (Yong, Beck).

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Harrowby United 1; Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Blackstones 4 (Harrold 3, Carter).

Wednesday, October 4

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

First Round: Pinchbeck United v Sleaford Town.