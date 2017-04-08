ROUND-UP: Ace Acar seals another win for play-off chasing Tulips, Daniels downed again, Hares impress

Cenk Acar’s 72nd-minute strike edged Spalding United closer to the play-offs in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division.

That was the only goal in a tricky fixture at mid-table Kidsgrove and moved the third-placed Tulips eight points clear of sixth-placed Newcastle with four matches to go. The teams who finish second-fifth contest the end of season promotion play-offs.

Spalding could seal their place in the post-season fun by beating fourth-placed Basford on Tuesday (April 11).

Basford looked a slick attacking outfit as they won 3-2 at struggling Stamford AFC today.

Liam Marshall briefly pulled Stamford level at the Zeeco Stadium, but they were 3-1 down at the break so Curtis Hartley’s 62nd minute strike turned out to be a consolation for the team in 17th.

March Town enjoyed an impressive 4-0 win at home to Dereham Town Reserves. Jack Brand, Toby Allen, Max Matless and Rob Conyard scored for The Hares.

RESULTS

Saturday April 8

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Kidsgrove Athletic 0, Spalding Utd (Acar) 1.

Stamford 2 (Marshall, Hartley), Basford Utd 3.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One

Diss Town 4, Wisbech St Mary 1

March Town United 4 (Brand, Allen, Matless, Conyard), Dereham Town Res 0.