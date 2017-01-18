RESULTS: Hughes hat-trick fires Cuckoos into the semi-finals, dynamic duo on the mark again for Deeping

A Rob Hughes hat-trick helped power Yaxley into the semi-finals of the United Counties League Cup last night (January 17).

Midfielder Hughes scored the first three goals at In2itive Park - the third was an exquisite long-range lob - as the Cuckoos booked a semi-final berth againt leaduing Division One side Olney Town.

Liam Hook, Jack Saunders and Matt Sparrow also scored with Yaxley netting five times in the second half.

“We were really good tonight,” Yaxley manager Brett Whaley enthused. “We moved the ball well all game and were clinical as Oadby tired. We are scored some good goals and it was a third clean sheet on the bounce.”

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison was also pleased with the efforts of his Peterborough Premier Division leaders even though they went down 2-0 at higher-level Deeping Rangers in the quarter-finals of the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Second half goals from prolific strikers Scott Coupland and Scott Mooney earned the UCL Premier Division side a semi-final against Wisbech St Mary.

But Harrison said: “I was really proud of the boys tonight. To be brave in possession and compete so well against the quality Deeping have have takes some doing.”

Deeping are also through to the semi-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy. They will play the winners of tonight’s (January 18) quarter-final between Boston Town and Holbeach United. The Tigers are attempting to halt a four-game losing run.

RESULTS

Tuesday, January 17

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

Quarter-final

Yaxley 6 (Hughes 3, Sparrow, Hook, Saunders), Oadby 0.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter final

Deeping Rangers 2 (Coupland, Mooney), Netherton United 0

FIXTURE

Wednesday, January 18

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY Quarter-final Boston Town v Holbeach United.

76974