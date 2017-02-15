REPORT: Daniels beaten by bogey team again

Stamford AFC were beaten 3-1 at home by bogey side Lincoln United in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League last night (February 14).

Lincoln scored three times in a 16-minute period either side of half-time before Grant Ryan claimed a consolation goal for the disappointing Daniels 18 minutes from time.

That’s four wins in for meetings with Stamford for Lincoln this season.

The Daniels remain 16th in the 24-team league ahead of a home game with lowly Market Drayton Town on Saturday (February 18).