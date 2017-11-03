PREVIEW: Unbeaten leaders next up for struggling Peterborough Sports while Tigers play down title talk

It doesn’t get any easier for struggling Peterborough Sports.

The city side dropped into the bottom four of Division One South of the Evo Stik League following a 1-0 defeat at home to Market Drayton last weekend (October 28). And tomorrow (November 4) they host unbeaten leaders Basford at PSL. The visitors beat Sports 3-0 in the first round of the FA Trophy earlier this season and have won 10 of their 13 Division One South matches.

Peterborough Northern Star forwards James Hill-Seekings (left) and Zak Munton celebrate Tuesday's win over Sleaford. Photo: Chantell McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Manager Jimmy Dean, who has re-signed defender Ollie Medwynter, said: “This is tough and it’s hard to take. Only hard work will get us out of it.”

Spalding and Stamford AFC are both at home tomorrow against Carlton and Sheffield respectively. Stamford are protecting an unbeaten home record.

Meanwhile Holbeach United manager Seb Hayes has played down United Counties Premier League title talk despite his side’s current run of 12 wins in 13 competitive matches.

The Tigers will have a better idea of their prospects when they travel to leaders Leicester Nirvana on Saturday before hosting fellow challengers Eynesbury next Wednesday (November 8).

“It’s a wide open league,” Hayes said. “You could lose six or seven games and still win the league this season.”

Deeping Rangers and Wisbech are also in touch at the top. Deeping are at Harborough, while Wisbech, who are unbeaten in 11 matches since Gary Setchell became manager, have a tricky home game against Desborough.

Peterborough Northern Star should make it back-to-back wins as they host struggling St Andrews at the Branch Bros Stadium.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 4

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Basford United, Spalding Utd v Carlton Town, Stamford v Sheffield FC.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Harborough Town v Deeping Rangers, Leicester Nirvana v Holbeach United, Newport Pagnell Town v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v St Andrews, Wisbech Town v Desborough Town.

Division One: Buckingham Town v Bourne Town, Melton Town v Huntingdon Town, Oakham United v Blackstones.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Cornard United.