PREVIEW: Tulips seeking two in a row, tricky tie for the Tigers

Spalding United hope to build on their weekend return to form by beating Lincoln United in Division One South of the Evo Stik League at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tonight (September 12).

The Tulips will be confident of a second successive home win as Lincoln have won just one of five matches this season. Spalding beat Bedworth 2-1 on Saturday (September 9).

Struggling Peterborough Sports - they’ve lost their last three matches, including two in the league - are at Corby Town tomorrow (September 13) when Stamford AFC have the daunting task of a trip to leaders Cleethorpes, a team who have won their opening six matches.

Holbeach United have a tricky tie at Boston Town in the first round of the Lincs Senior Trophy tonight.

Peterborough Northern Star will expect to get their second win of the United Premier Division season tomorrow when they travel to struggling Sleaford.

Star enjoyed a morale-boosting win in the FA Vase at March Town last weekend.

There’s a local argument in Division tomorrow when Blackstones host Pinchbeck United. Both sides have started the season pretty well.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, September 12

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding United v Lincoln United.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

Boston Town v Holbeach United

Wednesday, September 13

FA VASE

First round qualifying replay

Netherton United v Potton United

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Cleethorpes v Stamford AFC, Corby Town v Peterborough Sports.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier League: Sleaford Town v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Pinchbeck United.