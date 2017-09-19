PREVIEW: Tough start to cup defence for Cuckoos

Yaxley couldn’t have a much tougher start to their defence of the United Counties League Cup trophy.

The Cuckoos, who beat Wisbech Town in last season’s final, are at high-flying Premier Division rivals Eynesbury in the first round tonight (September 19).

Eynesbury have won six of their seven top-flight matches this season including a remarkable 6-5 success over Harborough Town last Saturday (September 16).

In contrast Yaxley are in mid-table having won three of their seven matchs, although they did thump lowly St Andrews 5-0 away from home at the weekend.

Pinchbeck United have an all Division One tie at Raunds this evening, while Holbeach and Blackstones have winnable home ties against Sleaford and Huntingdon respectively tomorrow (September 20).

Spalding’s recent good form in Division One South of the Evo Stik League will be tested at third-placed Frickley tonight. The Tulips are up to sixth on the back of a three-game unbeaten run.

Stamford host fellow mid-table outfit Bedworth United, while Peterborough Sports are occupied by a Northants Hillier Cup tie at lower level Rothwell Corinthians.

Bourne host Harrowby United in the Lincs Senior Trophy tonight.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, September 19

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Frickley Athletic v Spalding Utd, Stamford v Bedworth Utd.

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley, Raunds Town v Pinchbeck United.

NORTHANTS HILLIER CUP

First Round: Rothwell Corinthians v Peterborough Sports.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

First Round: Bourne Town v Harrowby United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Downham Town v Wisbech St Mary.

Wednesday, September 20

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup: Holbeach United v Sleaford Town, Blackstones v Huntingdon Town.