PREVIEW: Sports host bottom club, attractive games for Peterborough Northern Star and Yaxley

Peterborough Sports will be confident of consolidating their mid-table position in Division One South of the Evo Stik League tomorrow (September 30)

when they host rock-bottom Gresley (3pm), a team who have lost seven of their 10 league games so far.

The city side displayed impressive powers of recovery by winning 3-0 at Newcastle Town last weekend (September 23), just seven days after a humbling, club record 9-1 defeat at the hands of Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Stamford host Newcastle tomorrow, when Spalding United travel to lowly Market Drayton.

Spalding are fifth ahead of the Saturday games with Stamford 11th and Sports 14th.

Pick of the local United Counties Premier Division games sees improving Peterborough Northern Star travel to unbeaten Leicester Nirvana who are second in the table.

Yaxley also have an attractive fixture at home to fourth-placed Daventry Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 30

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Divsion One South: Market Drayton Town v Spalding United, Peterborough Sports v Gresley, Stamford v Newcastle Town.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v St Andrews, Harborough Town v Holbeach United, Leicester Nirvana v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Wellingborough Whitworth, Yaxley v Daventry Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Lutterworth Town, Harrowby United v Huntingdon Town, Oakham United v Bourne Town, Pinchbeck United v Olney Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Framlingham Town v Wisbech St Mary, Norwich United Res v March Town United.