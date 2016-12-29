PREVIEW: Raf sleeps well ahead of derby date

Peterborough Northern Star boss Raf Mazzarella admits he hasn’t bothered watching Peterborough Sports ahead of tonight’s (December 29, 7.45pm) big city derby in case he experienced some sleepless nights!

The clubs meet at Chestnut Avenue for the first time in a league game when United Counties Premier Division leaders Sports will be hot favourites to succeed.

Peterborough Northern Star skipper Wilkins Makate will play against his former club Peterborough Sports. Photo: Tim Gates.

Sports are 32 points and 11 places ahead of Star despite playing two fewer games, but Mazzarella insists his side are comfortable being massive underdogs.

“Sports are an outstanding side, but they are beatable,” Mazzarella said. “Deeping and Eynesbury have beaten them and Rothwell held them to a draw the other week.

“My lads will be up for the game and we are determined to enjoy it no matter what the outcome.

“If we play to our absolute best, if they have a collective off-day and if their minds are on their big upcoming FA Vase game we will have a chance.

Action from Peterborough Sports' win over Yaxley. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I haven’t bothered to watch Sports as it would probably worry me too much! They are so strong they can leave a few players out and still win games as they did against Yaxley last week.

“We’ve been competitive in every match we’ve played recently. We haven’t won enough of them, but we are looking forward to playing in front of a bigger crowd than normal. It’s the only match taking place tonight which should tempt a few in.

“We’ve not played that well in the last few weeks, but I’m backing my lads to rise to the occasion.”

Sports eased to a 3-1 home win over Yaxley last week despite resting star striker Mark Jones who would have been suspended from the FA Vase tie at Newport Pagnell on January 7 if he’d collected a caution.

Sports will go eight points clear at the top with a win this evening against a Star side who haven’t won any of their last four games. The last three have been drawn 1-1.

The United Counties League shuts down over the New Year’s Eve weekend, but Evo Stik Northern League clubs will be busy.

Second-placed Spalding United travel to lowly Carlton Town tonight when a point would take them top as leaders Shaw Lane don’t play until tomorrow (December 30).

Spalding then face a big derby date with Stamford AFC at the Zeeco Stadium on Monday (January 2, 3pm).

Spalding have won all four league games in December so far without conceding a goal.

Manager Dave Frecklington said: “We wanted a decent December and we got one. We must be horrible to play against.”

Stamford host next-to-bottom Rugby tomorrow (Friday) boosted by a fine draw Boxing Day draw at promotion-chasing AFC Rushden & Diamonds when Chris Salt claimed a first-half equaliser.

FIXTURES

Thursday, December 29

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton v Spalding United

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Peterborough Sports (7.45pm).

Friday, December 30

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Stamford AFC v Rugby Town.

Monday, January 2

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Stamford AFC v Spalding United (3pm).

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One: Haverhill Borough v Wisbech St Mary (3pm), March Town United v King’s Lynn Town Res (3pm).